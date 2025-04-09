Tuyển Product Marketing SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,600 USD

As a Legal Manager, you will play a key role in overseeing the legal and compliance functions to support SmartOSC’s business activities across multiple markets. Your responsibilities include:

Legal Compliance & Risk Management

• Develop and implement internal policies, procedures, and compliance programs to align with Vietnamese and international laws.

• Identify potential legal risks in business operations and provide strategic recommendations to mitigate them.

• Ensure compliance with corporate governance, labor laws, data privacy regulations, intellectual property (IP) rights, and e-commerce laws.

• Liaise with regulatory authorities, ensuring timely submission of reports and legal documents.

Contract & Transaction Management

• Draft, review, negotiate, and manage various legal agreements, including:

• Commercial contracts with clients and vendors

• Service agreements

• NDAs and data protection agreements

• Employment contracts and policies

• Partnership and licensing agreements

• Collaborate with internal stakeholders (Sales, HR, Finance, and IT teams) to align contract terms with business objectives.