Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Importation Program

• Develop & manage Importation Program strategies & action plans for oncology product portfolio in Vietnam for both short and mid-term.

• Manage & monitor the implementation of Importation Program action plans to achieve the Importation Program objectives, territories & customer coverage.

• Manage the implementation of medical materials request

• Conduct Importation Program medical activities (advisory board, scientific meeting,…)

• Build & develop good relationship with customers & territories.

• Provide feedback on customer needs and manage customer expectations proactively.

• Analyze and evaluate market changes, competitor ’s activities and propose the amendment and adjustment to the current Importation Program plan productively, aligned with the company’s regulation.

• Comply, review, and prepare periodical reports to be submitted to the direct manager.

• Maintain effective communication and working relationships across functions.

• Perform other duties or special projects as assigned.

2. Launch Readiness

• Create and propose the Medical Plan: Vision, Objectives, Strategies and Budget/Action Plan/for the oncology product portfolio and submit to the direct supervisor for approval.