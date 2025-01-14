Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Daeha Business Center, 360 Kim Ma Street, Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Duties and Responsibilities
1. Importation Program
• Develop & manage Importation Program strategies & action plans for oncology product portfolio in Vietnam for both short and mid-term.
• Manage & monitor the implementation of Importation Program action plans to achieve the Importation Program objectives, territories & customer coverage.
• Manage the implementation of medical materials request
• Conduct Importation Program medical activities (advisory board, scientific meeting,…)
• Build & develop good relationship with customers & territories.
• Provide feedback on customer needs and manage customer expectations proactively.
• Analyze and evaluate market changes, competitor ’s activities and propose the amendment and adjustment to the current Importation Program plan productively, aligned with the company’s regulation.
• Comply, review, and prepare periodical reports to be submitted to the direct manager.
• Maintain effective communication and working relationships across functions.
• Perform other duties or special projects as assigned.
2. Launch Readiness
• Create and propose the Medical Plan: Vision, Objectives, Strategies and Budget/Action Plan/for the oncology product portfolio and submit to the direct supervisor for approval.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
