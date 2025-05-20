Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus
- Hà Nội: 15th Floor CIC Tower, 2/219 Trung Kinh, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay Distric, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu
Develop project plans and schedules within company’s goals and vision
Create a detailed work plan with objectives & key results, which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project
Monitor progress and keep stakeholders informed the entire way
Coordinate with cross-discipline team members to make sure that all parties are on track with project requirements, deadlines, and schedules
Organize and manage all phases of the project to ensure on-time completion and target achievements
Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques
Proactively monitor and troubleshoot bugs and performance issues
Report on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Min 5 years of experience in Project Management in software development
Solid foundation of project management
Good project management skill
Thorough understanding of project management methodology (Agile, Waterfall,…)
Excellent organizational and analytical skills with strong technical abilities to understand the true needs and problems of your customers
Good negotiation skill
PMP/PMI-ACP is plus
Consulting skill is big plus
Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
upto 45m/month
Working hours: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM, lunch break 1.5 hours (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM), Monday to Friday.
13 months of salary + holiday bonuses; annual salary reviews (twice a year).
Annual trips, monthly/quarterly team-building events.
Social insurance and health insurance as per government regulations.
Health insurance package
Annual health check-ups.
Young, flat, and comfortable work environment.
Opportunity to be part of a promising, challenging, and exciting project.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
