Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 15th Floor CIC Tower, 2/219 Trung Kinh, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay Distric, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Develop project plans and schedules within company’s goals and vision

Create a detailed work plan with objectives & key results, which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project

Monitor progress and keep stakeholders informed the entire way

Coordinate with cross-discipline team members to make sure that all parties are on track with project requirements, deadlines, and schedules

Organize and manage all phases of the project to ensure on-time completion and target achievements

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques

Proactively monitor and troubleshoot bugs and performance issues

Report on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A degree would be nice, however passion, attitude, and experience matter more

Min 5 years of experience in Project Management in software development

Solid foundation of project management

Good project management skill

Thorough understanding of project management methodology (Agile, Waterfall,…)

Excellent organizational and analytical skills with strong technical abilities to understand the true needs and problems of your customers

Good negotiation skill

PMP/PMI-ACP is plus

Consulting skill is big plus

Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and package upto 45m/month

upto 45m/month

Working hours: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM, lunch break 1.5 hours (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM), Monday to Friday.

13 months of salary + holiday bonuses; annual salary reviews (twice a year).

Annual trips, monthly/quarterly team-building events.

Social insurance and health insurance as per government regulations.

Health insurance package

Annual health check-ups.

Young, flat, and comfortable work environment.

Opportunity to be part of a promising, challenging, and exciting project.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin