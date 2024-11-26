Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 84A/42 Tran Huu Trang, Ward 10, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Review and analyze system.
Develop effective strategies and test plans.
Execute test cases and analyze results.
Execute testing (smoke test, Functional test, Integration test) on multiple environments.
Create logs to document testing phases and defects.
Report bugs and errors to development teams.
Help troubleshoot issues.
Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good at English.
1,5 -2 years hands-on experience as a manual QC. Solid knowledge of functional, integration and regression testing. Knowledge of API, performance and security testing is a plus.
Dynamic, proactive and high team spirit in a dynamic environment with international colleagues and in a continuous integration/delivery process.
Willing to learn, ready to ask team members and clients proactively about issues or problems.
Have in-depth understanding of the project and life cycle of testing, phase testing objectives, acceptance criteria and risk-based approaches to testing.
Ability to manage and prioritize multiple, diverse features simultaneously.
Carefulness, Strong logical thinking, and analytical skills.
Good at Time management.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Up to 30 mil gross
15 days annual leave
13,14-month performance-based bonus.
Working with a high-performance team delivery product quickly with quality
Company trip.
Laptop Proviđe
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
