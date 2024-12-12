Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values - Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

About the Department

The Channels & Digitalization function enables end-to-end seamless connectivity for UOB customers across all physical and digital touchpoints of the Bank. Designed to be in tune with our customers' banking preferences, we strive to enhance engagement and deliver exemplary experiences across our network of branches, self-service machines and digital platforms. We collaborate with FinTech ecosystem partners to keep abreast of developments in the FinTech innovation space and to embed ourselves in our customers' lives. We also harness customer insights to help us deliver new business models and digital innovations, and to build deeper relationships with our customers.

Responsibilities

Branch Process Management

• Establish and manage branch processes for operational excellence, with optimal balance between effective risk control and superior customer experience in branches service delivery.

• Work with internal and external partners on various branch projects and initiatives to improve operational efficiency and achieve cost effectiveness.

• Advisory role for processes and key coordinator of Branches to participate in bank projects that relate to Branch process.

• Communicate update of bank's guidelines in time to ensure standardize workflow are adopted at branches

Business Support

• As a channel neutral touchpoint, support Businesses in their products and services distribution. Collaborate with stakeholders to drive business growth

• Work in close partnership with all stakeholders to launch new products, services and campaigns.

• Actively involve in stakeholder discussions to support businesses on system enhancement/ process re-engineering with optimal balance between effective risk control and superior customer experience in our service delivery

Driving Efficiencies & Process Excellence

• Align Process Objectives with Business Vision

• Process improvements are driven by Channel's vision that cascades to specific business objectives such as enhancing customer experience, reducing cost-to-serve and increasing revenue.

• Processes are simplified for easy execution and aligned with the Bank's Fair Dealing guidelines

• Identify Processes to be Improved by adopting the High Impact approach, the most important processes or those that are in conflict with the business vision will be proactively identified for review and improvement.