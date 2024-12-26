Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH RV GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RV GROUP VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 94
- 96, đường Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Responsibilities & KPI
Conduct seminars & conference with partners
Follow up on shipments & documents
Track Sales of partners
Meet KOLs with partners
Tender & market analysis
Bachelor of degree in Marketing/ Science or relevant fields.
A Pharmacy Science degree would be an advantage.
At least 2 years experience in product management/marketing with Global Pharmaceutical Company.
Fluent spoken and written in English as well as Vietnamese.
Ability to work independently under high pressure.
Good communication skills, negotiation and presentation skills and persuasive skills.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Dược phẩm
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RV GROUP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
