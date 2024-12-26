Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH RV GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 94 - 96, đường Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main Responsibilities & KPI

Conduct seminars & conference with partners

Follow up on shipments & documents

Track Sales of partners

Meet KOLs with partners

Tender & market analysis

Bachelor of degree in Marketing/ Science or relevant fields.

A Pharmacy Science degree would be an advantage.

At least 2 years experience in product management/marketing with Global Pharmaceutical Company.

Fluent spoken and written in English as well as Vietnamese.

Ability to work independently under high pressure.

Good communication skills, negotiation and presentation skills and persuasive skills.

