Tuyển Kinh doanh kênh MT CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Kinh doanh kênh MT

Mức lương
35 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 185 Cô Bắc Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1

Lead the Sale Team for achieving the sale target, increase B2B customers loyalty and retention
Take ownership of customers issues and follow problems through to resolution and develop better service procedures, policies and standards
Familiar working with SAP system and Dashboard organizing the workload with organized and proper process
Recruit, mentor and develop Sale agents and nurture an environment where they can work through engagement, encouragement and empowerment
Have well knowledge about products in FMCG Industry to give guideline, suggestion to bring proper information to customers
Use expertise to build strong relationships with clients; creating 2 ways business or partnership
Actively communicate and coordinate from internal side (Purchasing Dept. for stocks, Finance Dept. for payment, Warehouse Dept. for order status, and Marketing Dept. for Wholesale Promotion)
Accountability making sale order workflow according to priorities and properly.
WORKING TIME: Mon-Fri 13h00-21h00

University graduation/Bachelors in BA/finance/trade or related profession, MBA or Master Degree could be advanced
MUST Fluency in English (both compositional and oral); other language (Chinese/ Japanese or French) could be advanced
At least 3 years at the similar position; working abroad would be advanced
Good communication& negotiation skills, Problem Solving Skills, Risk Management skills, Analytical skills and Organizational Skills
Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Base salary insurance, annual leaves, and Public holiday as per Vietnamese law.
13th month of salary, salary review once a year.
Team building trip, training opportunity in The UK.
Young, dynamic working environment.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 185 Cô Bắc, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

