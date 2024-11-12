Tuyển Kinh doanh kênh MT CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 185 Cô Bắc Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1

Lead the Sale Team for achieving the sale target, increase B2B customers loyalty and retention

Take ownership of customers issues and follow problems through to resolution and develop better service procedures, policies and standards

Familiar working with SAP system and Dashboard organizing the workload with organized and proper process

Recruit, mentor and develop Sale agents and nurture an environment where they can work through engagement, encouragement and empowerment

Have well knowledge about products in FMCG Industry to give guideline, suggestion to bring proper information to customers

Use expertise to build strong relationships with clients; creating 2 ways business or partnership

Actively communicate and coordinate from internal side (Purchasing Dept. for stocks, Finance Dept. for payment, Warehouse Dept. for order status, and Marketing Dept. for Wholesale Promotion)

Accountability making sale order workflow according to priorities and properly.

WORKING TIME: Mon-Fri 13h00-21h00

University graduation/Bachelors in BA/finance/trade or related profession, MBA or Master Degree could be advanced

MUST Fluency in English (both compositional and oral); other language (Chinese/ Japanese or French) could be advanced

At least 3 years at the similar position; working abroad would be advanced

Good communication& negotiation skills, Problem Solving Skills, Risk Management skills, Analytical skills and Organizational Skills

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Base salary insurance, annual leaves, and Public holiday as per Vietnamese law.

13th month of salary, salary review once a year.

Team building trip, training opportunity in The UK.

Young, dynamic working environment.

