Tuyển Kinh doanh kênh MT CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh kênh MT Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 185 Cô Bắc Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh kênh MT Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu
Lead the Sale Team for achieving the sale target, increase B2B customers loyalty and retention
Take ownership of customers issues and follow problems through to resolution and develop better service procedures, policies and standards
Familiar working with SAP system and Dashboard organizing the workload with organized and proper process
Recruit, mentor and develop Sale agents and nurture an environment where they can work through engagement, encouragement and empowerment
Have well knowledge about products in FMCG Industry to give guideline, suggestion to bring proper information to customers
Use expertise to build strong relationships with clients; creating 2 ways business or partnership
Actively communicate and coordinate from internal side (Purchasing Dept. for stocks, Finance Dept. for payment, Warehouse Dept. for order status, and Marketing Dept. for Wholesale Promotion)
Accountability making sale order workflow according to priorities and properly.
WORKING TIME: Mon-Fri 13h00-21h00
Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
MUST Fluency in English (both compositional and oral); other language (Chinese/ Japanese or French) could be advanced
At least 3 years at the similar position; working abroad would be advanced
Good communication& negotiation skills, Problem Solving Skills, Risk Management skills, Analytical skills and Organizational Skills
Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month of salary, salary review once a year.
Team building trip, training opportunity in The UK.
Young, dynamic working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI