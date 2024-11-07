Tuyển Kinh doanh kênh MT ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 41 Thảo Điền, P. Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh kênh MT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for leading the sales team to achieve the sales objectives/targets for the assigned sales channel.

Develop and implement sales processes and strategies for assigned customers to ensure achievement of goals.

Negotiate contracts and close deals with customers.

Liaise closely with customers for proper sales forecasting and manage reporting of sales and projected sales/margin forecasts.

Build and nurture strong relationships with customers.

Work closely with the cross-functional teams to ensure efficient and effective execution

Undertake other tasks requested by Group KAM.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree or higher in Business Administration, Sales, Marketing, or a related field

At least 5 years of experience in sales, account management, or business development, preferably in the food and beverage industry/ FMCG

Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets and growing key accounts

Good relationship with Modern Trade channel

Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple priorities effectively

Fluent in English is a plus.

Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th salary

Team Building

Health check-up

Birthday gift voucher

...

