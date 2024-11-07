Tuyển Kinh doanh kênh MT ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/11/2024
Kinh doanh kênh MT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh kênh MT Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 41 Thảo Điền, P. Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh kênh MT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for leading the sales team to achieve the sales objectives/targets for the assigned sales channel.
Develop and implement sales processes and strategies for assigned customers to ensure achievement of goals.
Negotiate contracts and close deals with customers.
Liaise closely with customers for proper sales forecasting and manage reporting of sales and projected sales/margin forecasts.
Build and nurture strong relationships with customers.
Work closely with the cross-functional teams to ensure efficient and effective execution
Undertake other tasks requested by Group KAM.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree or higher in Business Administration, Sales, Marketing, or a related field
At least 5 years of experience in sales, account management, or business development, preferably in the food and beverage industry/ FMCG
Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets and growing key accounts
Good relationship with Modern Trade channel
Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple priorities effectively
Fluent in English is a plus.

Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th salary
Team Building
Health check-up
Birthday gift voucher
...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16-18 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

