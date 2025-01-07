Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Work in partnership with Relationship Managers and Product Offices Dealers to understand unique transaction requests specifically for Funds, Derivatives, Money Market, Securities, Foreign Exchange, and Loan. Investigate solutions and support the development of transaction processing solutions.

• Collaborate with counterparties of relevant regional and HQ divisions/offices.

• Support, coach and guide team on transactions issues.

• Review and approve all daily transactions including but not limited to Funds, Derivatives, Money Market, Securities, Foreign Exchange and Loan in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations.

• Prepare regular reports including but not limited to financial report, exceptional handling reports, incident and overdue reports.

• Develop recommendations for continuous improvement and support implementation.

• Support internal and external audits within the department by preparing documentation as required