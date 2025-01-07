Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Nexus, Đường Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Work in partnership with Relationship Managers and Product Offices Dealers to understand unique transaction requests specifically for Funds, Derivatives, Money Market, Securities, Foreign Exchange, and Loan. Investigate solutions and support the development of transaction processing solutions.
• Collaborate with counterparties of relevant regional and HQ divisions/offices.
• Support, coach and guide team on transactions issues.
• Review and approve all daily transactions including but not limited to Funds, Derivatives, Money Market, Securities, Foreign Exchange and Loan in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations.
• Prepare regular reports including but not limited to financial report, exceptional handling reports, incident and overdue reports.
• Develop recommendations for continuous improvement and support implementation.
• Support internal and external audits within the department by preparing documentation as required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Good analytical skills to interpret data and reports.
• Good communication and presentation skills to influence using technical data and information to support line of reasoning.

Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 8th Floor, the Landmark Building, 5B Ton Duc Thang, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-admin-sales-support-sales-associate-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job305439
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO NHẬN SAO SÁNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO NHẬN SAO SÁNG
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Thủ Công Mỹ Nghệ Hải Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thủ Công Mỹ Nghệ Hải Hà
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH BCA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BCA GROUP
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VAS NGHI SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VAS NGHI SƠN
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
1 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ BÌNH MINH GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ BÌNH MINH GROUP
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HZ MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HZ MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC TÂM DƯỢC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC TÂM DƯỢC
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH MÔI TRƯỜNG CÔNG NGHỆ CÔNG THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MÔI TRƯỜNG CÔNG NGHỆ CÔNG THÀNH
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Công nghệ và Dịch vụ 3T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công nghệ và Dịch vụ 3T
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOLDINGS SACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOLDINGS SACO
14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH LUNA NEXUS VN INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LUNA NEXUS VN INC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO CHUYỂN GIAO LAO ĐỘNG & CHUYÊN GIA HAIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO CHUYỂN GIAO LAO ĐỘNG & CHUYÊN GIA HAIO
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Học viện IvyPrep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Học viện IvyPrep
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN HUỲNH ANH Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN HUỲNH ANH Á CHÂU
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC THỊNH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Thiên Sơn làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Thiên Sơn
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Tân Quang Minh Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tân Quang Minh Sài Gòn
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH TM SX Tân Trường Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH TM SX Tân Trường Thịnh
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC KHOA SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC KHOA SÀI GÒN
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần MEDSI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần MEDSI
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ phần PITO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần PITO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH TM&DV DK POWER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH TM&DV DK POWER
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm