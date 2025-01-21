Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Gamuda Land (Hcmc) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

• Responsible for the operations of the Sales Administration functions including monitoring the progress billings and collections, loan documentation from the receipt of the relevant stamped Sale & Purchase Agreement until delivery of vacant possession or issuance of the separate document of titles whichever is later;

• Responsible for the documentation of the purchasers’ sub-sale and refinancing;

• Responsible to ensure prompt collections of all receivables eg. progress billings, interests and other outgoing payments;

• Responsible to prepare Management report(s) on time and ensure its accuracy;

• Responsible to liaise with purchasers, financial institutions, solicitors and other related parties to ensure proper documentation and early loan releases;

• Responsible to attend to the correspondences with purchaser, financial institutions, solicitors and other related parties in connection with the documentation, billings, collections etc;

• Responsible to prepare and maintain proper records and files of all purchasers including the records in the developer’s system;

• Responsible to cultivate teamwork, provide training, coaching and support to the Sales Administration Staff (if any).

• Maintain company’s interest and image ahead by providing excellence services to purchaser, financial institutions, solicitors and other related parties;