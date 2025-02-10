Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The purpose of the job is to manage and update documents across the region within the library, ensuring they are accurate, organized, and accessible. It also involves supporting the Group Bid & Pricing team with technical components, completing client & vendor-required qualifications and due diligence processes, and maintaining contracts across the region through effective housekeeping. Additionally, the role includes streamlining and tidying up documents and procedures, as well as preparing clear and professional presentations to support operational and strategic needs.

The Admin Executive must be able to anticipate and address tasks with the goal of ensuring complete satisfaction.

1. Support bid preparation:

• Collaborate with the HSEQ department to complete questionnaires and provide required documentation.

• Compile relevant materials such as the company profile, certifications, and policies.

• Format and enhance the proposal to ensure a polished, consistent, and professional appearance.

• Proofread the final proposal to ensure accuracy and quality before submission.

2. Library Management for the Integrated Logistics Department:

• Policies: Organize and maintain the latest company policies on SharePoint, including Health, Safety, Environment, Quality (HSEQ), compliance policies, and other relevant guidelines.