Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam)

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 5B Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Dist. 1, HCM City

The purpose of the job is to manage and update documents across the region within the library, ensuring they are accurate, organized, and accessible. It also involves supporting the Group Bid & Pricing team with technical components, completing client & vendor-required qualifications and due diligence processes, and maintaining contracts across the region through effective housekeeping. Additionally, the role includes streamlining and tidying up documents and procedures, as well as preparing clear and professional presentations to support operational and strategic needs.
The Admin Executive must be able to anticipate and address tasks with the goal of ensuring complete satisfaction.
1. Support bid preparation:
• Collaborate with the HSEQ department to complete questionnaires and provide required documentation.
• Compile relevant materials such as the company profile, certifications, and policies.
• Format and enhance the proposal to ensure a polished, consistent, and professional appearance.
• Proofread the final proposal to ensure accuracy and quality before submission.
2. Library Management for the Integrated Logistics Department:
• Policies: Organize and maintain the latest company policies on SharePoint, including Health, Safety, Environment, Quality (HSEQ), compliance policies, and other relevant guidelines.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5B Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Dist. 1, HCM City

