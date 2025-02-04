Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Anabion Pharmaceutical Trading Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Administrative Duties:

- Manage day-to-day office operations, including scheduling and coordinating meetings, handling correspondence, and maintaining office supplies.

- Maintain organized filing systems and ensure efficient record-keeping for both administrative and financial documents.

- Assist in the onboarding of new employees and manage office logistics.

2. Finance Support:

- Support the finance department by preparing invoices, processing expense reports, and ensuring timely payments.

- Assist in the preparation of financial reports and budgets, ensuring accuracy and adherence to deadlines.

- Maintain accurate financial records and assist with audits as required.

3. Communication:

- Act as a point of contact for both internal and external stakeholders regarding administrative and financial inquiries.

- Support communication between departments to facilitate efficient workflow and collaboration.