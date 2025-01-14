Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Tracking orders:

- Receiving, processing sales orders and ensuring that they are fulfilled correctly

- Verifying orders, including customers' personal information and payment details.

- Contact clients to obtain missing information or answer queries

- Input order into SAP system.

- Schedule deliveries and send to warehouse, handle invoices and delivery issues

2. Track and pay customer support and discounts:

- Calculate and send to customers for reconciliation

- Complete payment documents for support and discounts monthly/quarterly/yearly depending on each customer

- Track documents to collect and send to accounting

- Offset debts after completion

3. Preparing sales reports:

- Creating and updating sales reports for the sales team and management

- Daily/ Monthly Reports

- Report to the Board of Directors upon request.