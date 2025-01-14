Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 21, Bitexco Financial Tower, 2 Hải Triều, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Tracking orders:
- Receiving, processing sales orders and ensuring that they are fulfilled correctly
- Verifying orders, including customers' personal information and payment details.
- Contact clients to obtain missing information or answer queries
- Input order into SAP system.
- Schedule deliveries and send to warehouse, handle invoices and delivery issues
2. Track and pay customer support and discounts:
- Calculate and send to customers for reconciliation
- Complete payment documents for support and discounts monthly/quarterly/yearly depending on each customer
- Track documents to collect and send to accounting
- Offset debts after completion
3. Preparing sales reports:
- Creating and updating sales reports for the sales team and management
- Daily/ Monthly Reports
- Report to the Board of Directors upon request.
