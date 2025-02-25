Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values – Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

About the Department

The Human Resources function balances organizational aspirations and employee needs, as we accelerate and strengthen people capabilities to enable sustainable business growth at UOB. Our team of Human Resources specialists are guided by four employee commitments: do what is right, build meaningful careers, make a real difference and lead by positive example.

Responsibilities

• Be the first contact point of the employees for general inquiries about HR policies, benefits, processes and guidance.