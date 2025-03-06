Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Gloria Jeans Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Gloria Jeans Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Gloria Jeans Vietnam

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Gloria Jeans Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 503, 5th Floor, Saigon Paragon Building, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities:
- Answering incoming calls and transferring to relevant people. Promptly taking message if the receiver is not available in time.
- Receiving fax in/out, file record.
- Greeting clients, visitors, guest, etc.
- Receiving/ dispatching couriers, including from downstair (seldom but if any)
- Controlling taxi cards, mobile phone card, stationary…
- Processing and preparing working facilities for new employee.
- Organizing company party, events, meeting….
- Arranging interview schedule for candidates as assigned.
- Purchasing items & making payment request for office as request.
- Preparing incoming and outgoing permission for delivery guys
- Buying air tickets for staff on business trip.
- Supporting HR department with HR/Admin related tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Degree holder (College or University)

Tại Gloria Jeans Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gloria Jeans Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Unit 503, 5th Floor, Saigon Paragon Building, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

