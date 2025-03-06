Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Gloria Jeans Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities:

- Answering incoming calls and transferring to relevant people. Promptly taking message if the receiver is not available in time.

- Receiving fax in/out, file record.

- Greeting clients, visitors, guest, etc.

- Receiving/ dispatching couriers, including from downstair (seldom but if any)

- Controlling taxi cards, mobile phone card, stationary…

- Processing and preparing working facilities for new employee.

- Organizing company party, events, meeting….

- Arranging interview schedule for candidates as assigned.

- Purchasing items & making payment request for office as request.

- Preparing incoming and outgoing permission for delivery guys

- Buying air tickets for staff on business trip.

- Supporting HR department with HR/Admin related tasks.