Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Gloria Jeans Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Gloria Jeans Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 503, 5th Floor, Saigon Paragon Building, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Responsibilities:
- Answering incoming calls and transferring to relevant people. Promptly taking message if the receiver is not available in time.
- Receiving fax in/out, file record.
- Greeting clients, visitors, guest, etc.
- Receiving/ dispatching couriers, including from downstair (seldom but if any)
- Controlling taxi cards, mobile phone card, stationary…
- Processing and preparing working facilities for new employee.
- Organizing company party, events, meeting….
- Arranging interview schedule for candidates as assigned.
- Purchasing items & making payment request for office as request.
- Preparing incoming and outgoing permission for delivery guys
- Buying air tickets for staff on business trip.
- Supporting HR department with HR/Admin related tasks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
