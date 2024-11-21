Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NTQ Solution
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
Kinh doanh phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại NTQ Solution

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Intensively source leads, prospects and opportunities
Handle prospects and close sales through meetings, presentations, and timely follow-up actions
Capture and address expectations from prospects and partners
Prepare and deliver sales presentations on solution and service portfolio
Collaborate with solution team to prepare proposals and quotations
Participate in exhibitions and conferences for networking and promoting solutions and services
Perform marketing activities together with sales & marketing team
Handle sales admin tasks during sales cycle

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experienced (1+ years or more) in enterprise software solutions and services sales (e.g. ERP, technology consulting)
Knowledge of SAP ERP is a plus
Have Toeic certificate 700+ Or Japanese certificate N2
Graduate in Business Administration / Management
Competitive and passionate sales nature, value-based selling
Good understanding of marketing techniques
Professional attitude and appearance
Good at MS Office applications (e.g. Word, Excel, PPT)
Fast learner and quick adaptation to changes and new requirements

Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Fixed salary up to 22M + com (Total income: 30-50M++)
13 salary months/year + Bonus;
Monthly review, with the opportunity to improve income on a monthly basis.
Working with people who have 8-10 years of experience in the field of software, Software Architect position of the large systems.
Guided intensive development of technology.
Have the opportunity to work with challenges and develop one’s best abilities.
Health insurance, the social insurance as prescribed by the State.
WORKING ENVIRONMENT: Friendly, dynamic, promotion opportunities.
Receive company’s welfares: Holidays, annual vacation, sports, team-building, advanced classes of foreign languages (English, Japanese) ...etc
Health check once a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NTQ Solution

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6th Floor, Sudico Building (HH3) Me Tri StreetNam Tu Liem District Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

