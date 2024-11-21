Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Intensively source leads, prospects and opportunities

Handle prospects and close sales through meetings, presentations, and timely follow-up actions

Capture and address expectations from prospects and partners

Prepare and deliver sales presentations on solution and service portfolio

Collaborate with solution team to prepare proposals and quotations

Participate in exhibitions and conferences for networking and promoting solutions and services

Perform marketing activities together with sales & marketing team

Handle sales admin tasks during sales cycle

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experienced (1+ years or more) in enterprise software solutions and services sales (e.g. ERP, technology consulting)

Knowledge of SAP ERP is a plus

Have Toeic certificate 700+ Or Japanese certificate N2

Graduate in Business Administration / Management

Competitive and passionate sales nature, value-based selling

Good understanding of marketing techniques

Professional attitude and appearance

Good at MS Office applications (e.g. Word, Excel, PPT)

Fast learner and quick adaptation to changes and new requirements

Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Fixed salary up to 22M + com (Total income: 30-50M++)

13 salary months/year + Bonus;

Monthly review, with the opportunity to improve income on a monthly basis.

Working with people who have 8-10 years of experience in the field of software, Software Architect position of the large systems.

Guided intensive development of technology.

Have the opportunity to work with challenges and develop one’s best abilities.

Health insurance, the social insurance as prescribed by the State.

WORKING ENVIRONMENT: Friendly, dynamic, promotion opportunities.

Receive company’s welfares: Holidays, annual vacation, sports, team-building, advanced classes of foreign languages (English, Japanese) ...etc

Health check once a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution

