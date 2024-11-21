Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại NTQ Solution
- Hà Nội: Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Intensively source leads, prospects and opportunities
Handle prospects and close sales through meetings, presentations, and timely follow-up actions
Capture and address expectations from prospects and partners
Prepare and deliver sales presentations on solution and service portfolio
Collaborate with solution team to prepare proposals and quotations
Participate in exhibitions and conferences for networking and promoting solutions and services
Perform marketing activities together with sales & marketing team
Handle sales admin tasks during sales cycle
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge of SAP ERP is a plus
Have Toeic certificate 700+ Or Japanese certificate N2
Graduate in Business Administration / Management
Competitive and passionate sales nature, value-based selling
Good understanding of marketing techniques
Professional attitude and appearance
Good at MS Office applications (e.g. Word, Excel, PPT)
Fast learner and quick adaptation to changes and new requirements
Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13 salary months/year + Bonus;
Monthly review, with the opportunity to improve income on a monthly basis.
Working with people who have 8-10 years of experience in the field of software, Software Architect position of the large systems.
Guided intensive development of technology.
Have the opportunity to work with challenges and develop one’s best abilities.
Health insurance, the social insurance as prescribed by the State.
WORKING ENVIRONMENT: Friendly, dynamic, promotion opportunities.
Receive company’s welfares: Holidays, annual vacation, sports, team-building, advanced classes of foreign languages (English, Japanese) ...etc
Health check once a year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
