Tuyển Sales Marketing ON VINA INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội:

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

• Assist in sourcing and purchasing production equipment spare parts from new market suppliers.

• Support the procurement team in evaluating supplier performance and capabilities.

• Communicate with international teams to ensure smooth procurement processes.

• Maintain accurate records of purchases and inventory levels.

• Coordinate with shipping and logistics personnel to facilitate timely deliveries.

• Conduct market research to identify potential suppliers and pricing trends.

• Provide administrative support in preparing purchase orders and contracts.

• Participate in team meetings to discuss supply chain improvements.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 2 years of experience in purchasing or procurement.

• Intermediate proficiency in English, both written and verbal.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

• Familiarity with procurement software and inventory management systems.

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

• Detail-oriented with a capacity to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Tại ON VINA INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

