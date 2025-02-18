Tuyển Sales Marketing DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Nguyen Trung Ngan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 17 - 20 Triệu
Summary of Responsibilities
We are looking for an experienced marketing executive who is responsible for the marketing performance via Hubspot platforms; correct tracking and reporting, managing the content/design on website/landing page/key visual, as well as effective workflows in the Marketing CRM.
The main goal is to ensure that all Marketing KPIs are being met and are aligned with our values and business objectives.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities
1. Marketing Strategy:
• In charge of digital marketing efforts, including SEO, paid ads, social media, and content creation, to increase brand visibility and attract leads.
• Create compelling marketing materials such as presentations, case studies, and campaigns to communicate Dreamplex’s unique value.
2. Community Building & Engagement:
• Build and manage a community of Dreamplex’s potential customers or influencers.
Với Mức Lương 17 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
