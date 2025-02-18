Tuyển Sales Marketing Megachem Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Position: Sales Chemical

1) Maintain, develop and grow present customers base

2) Responsible for achieving sales and profit targets

3) Provide pre- and post- sales services and ensure services offered to customers are within scope and capability of the company.

4) Candidates will be in charge of the industries:

- Electronics & Metal Finishing

- Industrial Cleaning & Water Treatment

- Plastics & Rubber

- Polyester & Polyurethane

- Flavor & Fragrance

- Food & Beverage

- Agriculture & Feed

- Lubricant & Grease

- Oil Field & Petrochemical

Please note on the application which industry you apply for. Without this information, your application will be ignored.