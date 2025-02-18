Tuyển Sales Marketing Megachem Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Megachem Vietnam Co.,ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 703, Floor 7, 45 Dinh Tien Hoang, Dist. 1, HCMC
Position: Sales Chemical
1) Maintain, develop and grow present customers base
2) Responsible for achieving sales and profit targets
3) Provide pre- and post- sales services and ensure services offered to customers are within scope and capability of the company.
4) Candidates will be in charge of the industries:
- Electronics & Metal Finishing
- Industrial Cleaning & Water Treatment
- Plastics & Rubber
- Polyester & Polyurethane
- Flavor & Fragrance
- Food & Beverage
- Agriculture & Feed
- Lubricant & Grease
- Oil Field & Petrochemical
Please note on the application which industry you apply for. Without this information, your application will be ignored.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
