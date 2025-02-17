Tuyển Software Engineer JH INT CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JH INT is well-known accounting service firm providing professional services to individuals and businesses in the United States. As expanding its business in Vietnam, we are seeking full-time Accountant who is reliable, well-organized and detail-oriented individual can multitask in team environment. In this position, You will use the US accounting/tax and accounting tools(including softwares and web-based systems) from basic to advanced tasks in stages as well as working directly with professionals including US CPAs in English daily. This would be perfect fit for who has passion to learn and try new things in international and professional working environment.

* Responsibilities

• Journal Entry

• Bank reconciliations & Payroll reconciliations

• Payroll & Payroll tax

• Organize, analyze, review, modify and verify the correctness & accuracy of information

• Maintain electronic records ensuring well-organized and easily accessible

• Handle confidential information in all forms ensuring secure

• Communicate with and respond to clients in timely manner

• Report job status regularly and occasionally

• Other duties assigned as getting more experienced