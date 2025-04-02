Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 5, CT1, Tòa C14 Bắc Hà, đường Tố Hữu, phường Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Determine requirements and develop test plans.

Define the testing objectives and criteria for success and oversee the testing and follow up processes for software products

Execute writing test design, test cases based on the system specification documents, log bug and verify bug;

Perform testing of web based and mobile applications.

Track, synthesize, analyze, evaluate and report test results to stakeholders;

Complete the tasks as assigned from customers and leaders;

Ensure product quality to be completed according to design and project requirements

Researching testing tools to improve the efficiency of testing activities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in testing database/Mobile app/Web/API at least 1 year

Understand the test stages and test types

Learn quickly and adapt to the environment well

Ability to analyze requirements then synthesize into separate documents, make Q&A for customers

Ability to read comprehension and create test documents in English such as: test design, test...

Logical thinking, high responsibility, careful, meticulous, enthusiastic in work

Ability to self-study and work in groups.

Testing certificates such as ISTQB, CAST, CETPA,...

Good problem-solving skills

Familiarity using Scrum/Agile development methodologies

Fluent in English/French

A basic understanding of what AI is and a keen interest in AI.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

PC for working: Core i7, ram 16G, SSD 1TB, monitor 2k

Working time: Monday to Friday (8 hours/day).

Daily snacks, fruits, coffee, and tea.

Full 13th month salary, bonus on holidays, Tet,...

Team Building activities weekly, monthly, yearly

Comfortable, positive convivial working environment with Flexible working time

Have the opportunity to work with experts and professors in AI and mathematics

Working and growing with a passionate, talented team & become a key member

Medical & Health insurance, Social insurance

At least one performance review every year, performance-based bonuses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI)

