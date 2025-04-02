Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI)
- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, CT1, Tòa C14 Bắc Hà, đường Tố Hữu, phường Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Determine requirements and develop test plans.
Define the testing objectives and criteria for success and oversee the testing and follow up processes for software products
Execute writing test design, test cases based on the system specification documents, log bug and verify bug;
Perform testing of web based and mobile applications.
Track, synthesize, analyze, evaluate and report test results to stakeholders;
Complete the tasks as assigned from customers and leaders;
Ensure product quality to be completed according to design and project requirements
Researching testing tools to improve the efficiency of testing activities
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Understand the test stages and test types
Learn quickly and adapt to the environment well
Ability to analyze requirements then synthesize into separate documents, make Q&A for customers
Ability to read comprehension and create test documents in English such as: test design, test...
Logical thinking, high responsibility, careful, meticulous, enthusiastic in work
Ability to self-study and work in groups.
Testing certificates such as ISTQB, CAST, CETPA,...
Good problem-solving skills
Familiarity using Scrum/Agile development methodologies
Fluent in English/French
A basic understanding of what AI is and a keen interest in AI.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working time: Monday to Friday (8 hours/day).
Daily snacks, fruits, coffee, and tea.
Full 13th month salary, bonus on holidays, Tet,...
Team Building activities weekly, monthly, yearly
Comfortable, positive convivial working environment with Flexible working time
Have the opportunity to work with experts and professors in AI and mathematics
Working and growing with a passionate, talented team & become a key member
Medical & Health insurance, Social insurance
At least one performance review every year, performance-based bonuses.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
