Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, CT1, Tòa C14 Bắc Hà, đường Tố Hữu, phường Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Determine requirements and develop test plans.
Define the testing objectives and criteria for success and oversee the testing and follow up processes for software products
Execute writing test design, test cases based on the system specification documents, log bug and verify bug;
Perform testing of web based and mobile applications.
Track, synthesize, analyze, evaluate and report test results to stakeholders;
Complete the tasks as assigned from customers and leaders;
Ensure product quality to be completed according to design and project requirements
Researching testing tools to improve the efficiency of testing activities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in testing database/Mobile app/Web/API at least 1 year
Understand the test stages and test types
Learn quickly and adapt to the environment well
Ability to analyze requirements then synthesize into separate documents, make Q&A for customers
Ability to read comprehension and create test documents in English such as: test design, test...
Logical thinking, high responsibility, careful, meticulous, enthusiastic in work
Ability to self-study and work in groups.
Testing certificates such as ISTQB, CAST, CETPA,...
Good problem-solving skills
Familiarity using Scrum/Agile development methodologies
Fluent in English/French
A basic understanding of what AI is and a keen interest in AI.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

PC for working: Core i7, ram 16G, SSD 1TB, monitor 2k
Working time: Monday to Friday (8 hours/day).
Daily snacks, fruits, coffee, and tea.
Full 13th month salary, bonus on holidays, Tet,...
Team Building activities weekly, monthly, yearly
Comfortable, positive convivial working environment with Flexible working time
Have the opportunity to work with experts and professors in AI and mathematics
Working and growing with a passionate, talented team & become a key member
Medical & Health insurance, Social insurance
At least one performance review every year, performance-based bonuses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, CT1, Tòa C14 Bắc Hà, đường Tố Hữu, phường Trung Văn, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

