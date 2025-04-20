Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: HL Building, 82 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Testing:

Analyze business user requirements and assist the Test Engineer to develop test plans, scenarios, scripts and procedures for testing.

Perform testing on various solutions, document and analyze the results for fixes and enhancements to the program.

Assist in ensuring compliance with general programming best practices and acceptable standards.

Test Documentation:

Maintain documentation of test results to assist in debugging and modification of software.

Develop testing procedures for business user acceptance testing (UAT) and assist in training business users on program usage.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience in Mobile and/or Web performance testing

Understand the difference between Load testing, Stress Testing, Soak testing, Spike testing and how to do them

Proficiency in at least 1 programming language: Java, groovy

Experience working with Jmeter and performance testing tools

Knowledge of API testing, SQL database

Experience working banking project

Understanding of different technologies, understanding of system performance turning methods.

Bachelor’s degree of Information Technology, Economics, Marketing or equivalent

Having ISTQB certificate is an advantage

TOEIC 600+ or equivalent

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working and growing with a group of diverse talents that is cross-functioning, self-organizing, and empowered to deliver values to our clients.

Enjoy the English training program and other professional skills training courses delivered by our experts.

Enjoy a professional working environment, where people assess each other honestly, communicate openly and support each other enthusiastically.

13-month salary + business bonus + project bonus.

Annual health check-up and premium health insurance.

Extra annual leave: plus 2 days for every 05 years of work.

Welfare visits

Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud-services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.

Play station 5 (PS5), board games (table tennis, table football, chess) during break time.

Sport clubs like badminton and football for sporty fans with quarterly competitions and amazing awards for champions.

A spacious pantry with free snacks, instant noodles, and coffee.

Company trip, year-end party, team building gathering

Having fun as you work, learn, and play.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin