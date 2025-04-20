Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: HL Building, 82 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Testing:
Analyze business user requirements and assist the Test Engineer to develop test plans, scenarios, scripts and procedures for testing.
Perform testing on various solutions, document and analyze the results for fixes and enhancements to the program.
Assist in ensuring compliance with general programming best practices and acceptable standards.
Test Documentation:
Maintain documentation of test results to assist in debugging and modification of software.
Develop testing procedures for business user acceptance testing (UAT) and assist in training business users on program usage.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Understand the difference between Load testing, Stress Testing, Soak testing, Spike testing and how to do them
Proficiency in at least 1 programming language: Java, groovy
Experience working with Jmeter and performance testing tools
Knowledge of API testing, SQL database
Experience working banking project
Understanding of different technologies, understanding of system performance turning methods.
Bachelor’s degree of Information Technology, Economics, Marketing or equivalent
Having ISTQB certificate is an advantage
TOEIC 600+ or equivalent
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Enjoy the English training program and other professional skills training courses delivered by our experts.
Enjoy a professional working environment, where people assess each other honestly, communicate openly and support each other enthusiastically.
13-month salary + business bonus + project bonus.
Annual health check-up and premium health insurance.
Extra annual leave: plus 2 days for every 05 years of work.
Welfare visits
Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud-services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.
Play station 5 (PS5), board games (table tennis, table football, chess) during break time.
Sport clubs like badminton and football for sporty fans with quarterly competitions and amazing awards for champions.
A spacious pantry with free snacks, instant noodles, and coffee.
Company trip, year-end party, team building gathering
Having fun as you work, learn, and play.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
