Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 15 (số cũ 3G7) Đường 22, Trần Não, P. An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 Triệu

We are looking for a driven and detailed-oriented Account Intern to assist our finance and accounting department with day-to-day operations. As an intern, you will gain hands-on experience in accounting procedures, financial reporting, and auditing. This is an excellent opportunity for someone interested in pursuing a career in accounting or finance, proficiency in English is a plus.

We are looking for a driven and detailed-oriented Account Intern to assist our finance and accounting department with day-to-day operations. As an intern, you will gain hands-on experience in accounting procedures, financial reporting, and auditing. This is an excellent opportunity for someone interested in pursuing a career in accounting or finance,

Key Responsibilities:

Assist with the preparation of financial reports, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements.

Support in managing accounts payable and receivable, ensuring timely payments and collections.

Assist in reconciling bank statements and company accounts.

Maintain accurate records and support with bookkeeping duties.

Help in preparing and filing financial documents, including invoices, receipts, and purchase orders.

Support internal audits and ensure compliance with financial policies and regulations.

Collaborate with the finance team to improve accounting systems and processes.

Assist with tax filings and payroll processes.

Provide administrative support to the accounting department as needed.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

Basic knowledge of accounting principles and practices.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially Excel. Knowledge of accounting software is a plus.

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Analytical mindset with a problem-solving approach.

Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gain practical experience in accounting and finance. ·

Mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals.

Opportunity for future full-time employment based on performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin