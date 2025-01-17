Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu

Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2

Thực tập sinh kế toán

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2

Mức lương
2 - 5 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 15 (số cũ 3G7) Đường 22, Trần Não, P. An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 Triệu

We are looking for a driven and detailed-oriented Account Intern to assist our finance and accounting department with day-to-day operations. As an intern, you will gain hands-on experience in accounting procedures, financial reporting, and auditing. This is an excellent opportunity for someone interested in pursuing a career in accounting or finance, proficiency in English is a plus.
We are looking for a driven and detailed-oriented Account Intern to assist our finance and accounting department with day-to-day operations. As an intern, you will gain hands-on experience in accounting procedures, financial reporting, and auditing. This is an excellent opportunity for someone interested in pursuing a career in accounting or finance,
Key Responsibilities:
Assist with the preparation of financial reports, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements.
Support in managing accounts payable and receivable, ensuring timely payments and collections.
Assist in reconciling bank statements and company accounts.
Maintain accurate records and support with bookkeeping duties.
Help in preparing and filing financial documents, including invoices, receipts, and purchase orders.
Support internal audits and ensure compliance with financial policies and regulations.
Collaborate with the finance team to improve accounting systems and processes.
Assist with tax filings and payroll processes.
Provide administrative support to the accounting department as needed.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
Basic knowledge of accounting principles and practices.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially Excel. Knowledge of accounting software is a plus.
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
Analytical mindset with a problem-solving approach.

Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gain practical experience in accounting and finance. ·
Mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals.
Opportunity for future full-time employment based on performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 18/3 Phan Văn Trị, Phường 2, Quận5, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-thuc-tap-sinh-ke-toan-thu-nhap-2-5-trieu-thuc-tap-tai-ho-chi-minh-job279928
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENCELL
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENCELL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENCELL
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 76 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM CHỢ THUỐC TỐT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM CHỢ THUỐC TỐT
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Elipsport làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Elipsport
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH MONICA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MONICA
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
3 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VICHEM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VICHEM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH GAAP VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GAAP VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn NAAG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn NAAG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SEVEN SYSTEM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SEVEN SYSTEM VIỆT NAM
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM VIỆT LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM VIỆT LAND
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH INDOCHINA LINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH INDOCHINA LINK VIỆT NAM
2.5 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm