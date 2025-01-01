Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa 319, số 63 Lê Văn Lương, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us:

Founded in 2020, Var Meta has 80+ engineers heavily focused on blockchain, virtual reality/augmented reality technologies and AI. We work with customers from different parts of the globe like Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, US to help them build products like Crypto Trading Platform, Launchpad, Securities Tokenization Offerings, eWallets, and NFT Marketplace, etc. We are trusted by global brands like Ubisoft, Hedera, Aptos.

About this opportunity:

Participating in the design activities of Var Meta.

You will:

Develop and oversee the brand identity for Varmeta's products, ensuring consistency across all channels and touchpoints.

Create and design marketing and promotional materials for web pages, social media posts, presentations, and advertising campaigns.

Collaborate with the product and marketing teams to ensure designs are in line with the company's overall strategy.

Stay up-to-date with the latest design trends, tools, and technologies and incorporate them into Varmeta's design language.

Help cultivate the design culture of a growing team through writing, external communication, and new processes.

Collaborate with the design team to enhance design processes, principles, and tools.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience:

3-6 months of experience in brand design, with a portfolio that demonstrates expertise in branding and marketing materials.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required, and the ability to present ideas clearly and effectively is a must.

Must be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, with a strong understanding of design principles and typography.

Must have experience working in cross-functional teams and collaborating with product managers, engineers, and marketers.

Working in English and/or Vietnamese.

Nice to have

Proficient in Figma is a plus

Extensive technical knowledge of branding systems and design language system is a plus.

An understanding and enthusiasm for Blockchain and Web3 technology, Metaverse is desirable.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:

Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.

Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.

Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company, so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.

Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance

Assistance with operational tools and equipment.

Flexible working hours, freestyle attire

Perks You'll Enjoy:

Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment

Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities

Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party

Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin