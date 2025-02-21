Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Trợ lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 27 Đường Cổ Linh, quận Long Biên, TP. Hà Nội, Long Biên, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor/College degree in Economic, Business Administration or equivalent qualifications
Show the passion of the merchandise career
Customer-focused/ Customer Oriented mind set
Fluency in Vietnamese and English languages (both written and oral).
Abilities to use Computer, Office programs and Database.
Good communication and negotiation skills.
Self-disciplined with ability to work independently and under pressure.
Strong analytical ability and good in data / figures

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic salary: Negotiable
Bonus: 13th month salary + Annual Performance Bonus
Transportation allowance
Meals at canteen
12 Annual Leaves (plus 1 day every 5 years)
Discount on purchasing AEON's products
Career advancement opportunities (transfer, promotion)
Learning & Development courses & programs (domestics & overseas)
Teambuilding trip
Gifts on holidays/ celebrations, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-ly-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job316271
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH đầu tư công nghệ và dịch vụ Sconnect Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH đầu tư công nghệ và dịch vụ Sconnect Việt Nam
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AZ MỸ- VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AZ MỸ- VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH Giáo Dục và Đào Tạo StarLink làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giáo Dục và Đào Tạo StarLink
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH MTV MAISSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV MAISSE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MINH BẢO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MINH BẢO
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MINH BẢO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MINH BẢO
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty cổ phần Y học NovaMed làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Y học NovaMed
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH WE UP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WE UP
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG SUNTEL THỦ ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG SUNTEL THỦ ĐÔ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH đầu tư công nghệ và dịch vụ Sconnect Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH đầu tư công nghệ và dịch vụ Sconnect Việt Nam
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thời Trang MELYA.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thời Trang MELYA.vn
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty cổ phần A-Star Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần A-Star Group
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Dịch Vụ Hạ Tầng Viễn Thông (TDIS Jsc,. ) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Dịch Vụ Hạ Tầng Viễn Thông (TDIS Jsc,. )
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HCN HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HCN HOLDINGS
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty CP & DV Giao hàng nhanh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP & DV Giao hàng nhanh
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Alpha Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu Alpha Books
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty CP Công Nghệ Lavitec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty CP Công Nghệ Lavitec
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH OCean Capital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH OCean Capital
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ phần thiết bị Fecon làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 480 - 800 USD Công ty Cổ phần thiết bị Fecon
480 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và phát triển văn hóa Life Vision làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và phát triển văn hóa Life Vision
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Và Định Cư Quốc Tế Bắc Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Và Định Cư Quốc Tế Bắc Sơn
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐẠI NAM Á HÒA BÌNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐẠI NAM Á HÒA BÌNH
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH K&C INTERNATIONAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH K&C INTERNATIONAL
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUCOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUCOM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CN AGENCY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CN AGENCY
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm