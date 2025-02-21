Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 27 Đường Cổ Linh, quận Long Biên, TP. Hà Nội, Long Biên, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor/College degree in Economic, Business Administration or equivalent qualifications
Show the passion of the merchandise career
Customer-focused/ Customer Oriented mind set
Fluency in Vietnamese and English languages (both written and oral).
Abilities to use Computer, Office programs and Database.
Good communication and negotiation skills.
Self-disciplined with ability to work independently and under pressure.
Strong analytical ability and good in data / figures
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Basic salary: Negotiable
Bonus: 13th month salary + Annual Performance Bonus
Transportation allowance
Meals at canteen
12 Annual Leaves (plus 1 day every 5 years)
Discount on purchasing AEON's products
Career advancement opportunities (transfer, promotion)
Learning & Development courses & programs (domestics & overseas)
Teambuilding trip
Gifts on holidays/ celebrations, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
