Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 27 Đường Cổ Linh, quận Long Biên, TP. Hà Nội, Long Biên, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Bachelor/College degree in Economic, Business Administration or equivalent qualifications

Show the passion of the merchandise career

Customer-focused/ Customer Oriented mind set

Fluency in Vietnamese and English languages (both written and oral).

Abilities to use Computer, Office programs and Database.

Good communication and negotiation skills.

Self-disciplined with ability to work independently and under pressure.

Strong analytical ability and good in data / figures

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic salary: Negotiable

Bonus: 13th month salary + Annual Performance Bonus

Transportation allowance

Meals at canteen

12 Annual Leaves (plus 1 day every 5 years)

Discount on purchasing AEON's products

Career advancement opportunities (transfer, promotion)

Learning & Development courses & programs (domestics & overseas)

Teambuilding trip

Gifts on holidays/ celebrations, etc.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.