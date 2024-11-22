Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

SonatGame Studio
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
SonatGame Studio

Hành chính nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính nhân sự Tại SonatGame Studio

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 10

- The West Tower

- 265 Cầu Giấy

- Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

We are seeking a motivated and enthusiastic HR Admin to join our Human Resources team. This position is designed to provide hands-on experience in HR functions and offers an excellent opportunity to build essential HR skills in a professional environment. The HR Admin will play a key role in supporting various HR activities and contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the HR department.

Key Responsibilities:

- Administrative Support: Manage HR-related documentation such as employment contracts, employee handbooks, and performance review records.
- Internal Communication: Support internal HR communications, such as announcements, policy updates, and reminders.
- Event Coordination: Help organize internal HR events, such as employee training sessions, workshops, and team-building activities.
- Onboarding & Offboarding: Assist in the onboarding process by preparing new hire paperwork, contracts, and coordinating orientation. Ensure smooth offboarding by managing exit documentation and feedback.
- Attendance & Leave Management: Monitor employee attendance and track leave requests, ensuring compliance with company policies.
- HR Reporting: Prepare reports on key HR metrics such as employee turnover, attendance, and leave balances.
- Policy Implementation: Assist with the communication and implementation of HR policies, procedures, and programs to ensure company-wide understanding and compliance.
- Employee Data Management: Maintain and update employee records in the HRIS system, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge:
Preferred:
Skill:
Attitude:

Tại SonatGame Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

INCOME
DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES
WORKING ENVIRONMENT
WELFARE POLICY
From Monday - Friday. Closed Saturday, Sunday
Morning: 8:30 - 12:00, Afternoon: 13:00 - 18:00, tea-break 15:00 - 15:30.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SonatGame Studio

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SonatGame Studio

SonatGame Studio

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà Bamboo Airways Tower, 265 Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

