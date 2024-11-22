Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

We are seeking a motivated and enthusiastic HR Admin to join our Human Resources team. This position is designed to provide hands-on experience in HR functions and offers an excellent opportunity to build essential HR skills in a professional environment. The HR Admin will play a key role in supporting various HR activities and contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the HR department.



Key Responsibilities:



- Administrative Support: Manage HR-related documentation such as employment contracts, employee handbooks, and performance review records.

- Internal Communication: Support internal HR communications, such as announcements, policy updates, and reminders.

- Event Coordination: Help organize internal HR events, such as employee training sessions, workshops, and team-building activities.

- Onboarding & Offboarding: Assist in the onboarding process by preparing new hire paperwork, contracts, and coordinating orientation. Ensure smooth offboarding by managing exit documentation and feedback.

- Attendance & Leave Management: Monitor employee attendance and track leave requests, ensuring compliance with company policies.

- HR Reporting: Prepare reports on key HR metrics such as employee turnover, attendance, and leave balances.

- Policy Implementation: Assist with the communication and implementation of HR policies, procedures, and programs to ensure company-wide understanding and compliance.

- Employee Data Management: Maintain and update employee records in the HRIS system, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality.