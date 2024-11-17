Tuyển Marketing Planner Công ty TNHH Skylink Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Cantavil, Số 1 Song Hành - Xa lộ Hà Nội, Phường An Phú, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Optimize eCPM through Ad Mediation:

Manage MAX, ironSource, Admob, and similar platforms to boost revenue.

Analyze game data and configure Waterfall to ensure optimal eCPM and ad visibility.

Enhance ad revenue strategies:

Collaborate with product teams to refine in-game ad monetization strategies.

Work with designers to create and implement user-friendly ad placements.

Coordinate with Marketing:

Assess ad network performance and plan strategies for top global ranking.

Partner with BI team:

Solve challenges related to eCPM optimization and user engagement.

Engage with Ad Network partners:

Cooperate with networks like Google, Facebook, and ironSource to apply new features and maintain platform compliance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

Background in Adtech or Martech is preferred.

Minimum 1,5 year of relevant experience.

Familiarity with Google Ad Manager and Google Cloud Platform.

Basic knowledge of SQL, Bigquery, and Data Flow.

Strong English communication skills.

Passion for gaming and eagerness to grow in the game industry.

Tại Công ty TNHH Skylink Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What We Offer:

Open, comfortable working environment, encouraging personal development.

Trained in programming skills according to the lasted international standard

Working with large products, international quality and experienced team.

Have the opportunity to study abroad, at international conferences about App/Games.

Salary increases are reviewed regularly based on capacity and work efficiency.

13th Month Salary.

Bonus based on product performance.

Enjoy all other benefits according to labor laws.

Annual Travel.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Skylink Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin