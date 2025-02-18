Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Brand Manager to lead the development and execution of innovative product strategies and brand communication plans. The ideal candidate will possess a strong track record in product innovation, project management, and cross-functional collaboration, driving the brand's growth and market impact.
Main Responsibilities
• Category & Brand Strategy
• Develop and implement long-term category and brand strategies to achieve company targets.
• Create and align brand marketing plans with cross-functional teams, including sales, finance, supply chain and other departments.
• Project Leadership
• Lead complex, multi-stakeholder projects, ensuring timely delivery and quality execution.
• Manage budgets, timelines, and resources effectively to achieve project goals.
• Market Analysis & Insights
• Monitor and analyze market trends, brand health indexes, and competitor activity.
• Identify new opportunities for category and brand development, including innovation and renovation projects.
• Product & Communication Development
• Manage new product development projects and relaunches in the market.
• Develop communication strategies, including creating assets, presentations, and materials for internal and external stakeholders.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration
• Work closely with R&D, sales, supply chain, and other functions to ensure seamless product launches and campaign execution.
• Act as a central point of contact, facilitating effective communication and collaboration across teams.
• P&L and Budget Management
• Manage category and brand P&L and marketing budgets effectively to ensure optimal resource allocation and ROI.
• Consumer Insights & Action
• Leverage deep understanding of consumer needs and insights to recommend improvements in market brand positioning, portfolio, pricing, advertising, and promotional activities.
• Team Leadership
• Lead and inspire the brand team, fostering a collaborative and high-performing work environment.
• Provide guidance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to team members.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary & compensation package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
