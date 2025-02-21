Tuyển Brand Marketing CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Brand Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô TH1a, Khu thương Nghiệp Nam, Đường số 7, khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

o Plan and execute product launch, brand activities, Motorshow….
o Concrete implementation of customer events.
o Plan and execute activation activities according to sales & marketing objectives.
o Work & coordinate with other department: sales, parts, aftersale … to drive event success.
o Budget planning and project management.
o Follow up and control event organizers about timing, construction quality, manpower and logistic. Plan event from start to finish according to requirements, target audience and objectives.
o Source negotiate and work with vendors and suppliers.
o Analyze the event’s success and prepare reports to line manager.
o Preparation of and submission of expenses for event settlement. Attend settlement if required.
o Prepares post event report for all events coordinated.
o Executes other operational duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô TH1a, Khu thương Nghiệp Nam, Đường số 7, khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

