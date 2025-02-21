Tuyển Brand Marketing CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô TH1a, Khu thương Nghiệp Nam, Đường số 7, khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
o Plan and execute product launch, brand activities, Motorshow….
o Concrete implementation of customer events.
o Plan and execute activation activities according to sales & marketing objectives.
o Work & coordinate with other department: sales, parts, aftersale … to drive event success.
o Budget planning and project management.
o Follow up and control event organizers about timing, construction quality, manpower and logistic. Plan event from start to finish according to requirements, target audience and objectives.
o Source negotiate and work with vendors and suppliers.
o Analyze the event’s success and prepare reports to line manager.
o Preparation of and submission of expenses for event settlement. Attend settlement if required.
o Prepares post event report for all events coordinated.
o Executes other operational duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI