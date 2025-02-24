Tuyển Brand Marketing Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. DIGITAL PROJECTS & MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

• Participate in Digital Operation and Digital Marketing projects with specific tasks assigned

for each project.

• Contribute to brainstorming and collaborate with vendors to develop detailed content for

Digital communication activities, including the company's interactive Digital communication

channels, based on the product plan and company strategy.

2. DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGEMENT

• Rewards reconciliation and issuance: SMS & Redemption Voucher (work with vendor to

reconcile and ops)

• Consumer assistance and troubleshooting: Hotline (receive call from user, trouble shooting)

• Consumer Database Sanitation: Ensure integrity of database via user validation and blocking

for suspicious accounts

• Platform Experience Support: Support UX-UI, revamp, update future (work with Internal IT

team & Vendors)

3. MERCHANDISING AND WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT

• Merchandising items management: Ensure timely reporting of receipt of goods – including

GR / AR (TPOSM, PPOSM, Premium Items) and monthly inventory count