Tuyển Brand Marketing Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 11, The Metropolitan, 235 Dong Khoi, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam.
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. DIGITAL PROJECTS & MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS
• Participate in Digital Operation and Digital Marketing projects with specific tasks assigned
for each project.
• Contribute to brainstorming and collaborate with vendors to develop detailed content for
Digital communication activities, including the company's interactive Digital communication
channels, based on the product plan and company strategy.
2. DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGEMENT
• Rewards reconciliation and issuance: SMS & Redemption Voucher (work with vendor to
reconcile and ops)
• Consumer assistance and troubleshooting: Hotline (receive call from user, trouble shooting)
• Consumer Database Sanitation: Ensure integrity of database via user validation and blocking
for suspicious accounts
• Platform Experience Support: Support UX-UI, revamp, update future (work with Internal IT
team & Vendors)
3. MERCHANDISING AND WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT
• Merchandising items management: Ensure timely reporting of receipt of goods – including
GR / AR (TPOSM, PPOSM, Premium Items) and monthly inventory count
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI