Tuyển Brand Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

1) Brand Strategy and Development

• Support leadership in shaping the brand journey and developing a long-term, research-driven strategy to build strong brand positioning and enhance brand equity.

HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT

Position Description

• Conduct market research and brand health studies to inject valuable insights into brand strategy and campaign planning.

• Manage external marketing agencies to develop and execute branding campaigns that strengthen brand equity and enhance brand awareness across multiple channels.

• Oversee the creation and implementation of compelling brand concepts, ensuring consistency across online and offline touchpoints.

• Monitor and analyze brand performance metrics, making recommendations for improvements to maximize impact and alignment with business objectives.

2 )Agency Management and Collaboration

• Serve as the primary point of contact for marketing agencies, ensuring timely delivery and execution of branding initiatives in line with brand objectives.