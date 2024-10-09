Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/10/2024
Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Mức lương
12 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

Communicate and work according to customer's requirements: Research, analyze customer needs, and offer appropriate solutions. Design user manuals and support users. Business analysis and solution implementation with related departments: Create system design documents, workflow diagrams, data models, and sample interface designs. Test and verify the solutions. Manage changes according to customer requirements: Continuously analyze, predict, update, and innovate according to customer requirements and business situations. Propose options and accurately update system changes. Research competitor products: Analyze, compare, and make upgrade recommendations for company products.
Communicate and work according to customer’s requirements: Research, analyze customer needs, and offer appropriate solutions. Design user manuals and support users.
Business analysis and solution implementation with related departments: Create system design documents, workflow diagrams, data models, and sample interface designs. Test and verify the solutions.
Manage changes according to customer requirements: Continuously analyze, predict, update, and innovate according to customer requirements and business situations. Propose options and accurately update system changes.
Research competitor products: Analyze, compare, and make upgrade recommendations for company products.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have at least 1 year of experience in a similar position in a software company (global market). Graduated from FTU, NEU, or related universities. Proficient English: 6.0 IELTS or equivalent. Having an ECBA or CCBA certification is an advantage. Good at Communication, Analytical, Problem-solving, Negotiation, and Persuasion skills.
Have at least 1 year of experience in a similar position in a software company (global market).
Graduated from FTU, NEU, or related universities.
Proficient English: 6.0 IELTS or equivalent.
Having an ECBA or CCBA certification is an advantage.
Good at Communication, Analytical, Problem-solving, Negotiation, and Persuasion skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 12.000.000 - 20.000.000 VND/month. Receive a satisfactory salary based on actual working performance. Flexible pay raises for good working results. Computers are available or a monthly depreciation cost of VND200,000 is provided for a personal laptop. The monthly parking fee is covered. Bonus for Tet holidays, 13th-month salary, and good performance. Opportunities for improving English skills. Enhance communication skills and presentation skills.
Basic Salary: 12.000.000 - 20.000.000 VND/month.
Receive a satisfactory salary based on actual working performance. Flexible pay raises for good working results.
Computers are available or a monthly depreciation cost of VND200,000 is provided for a personal laptop. The monthly parking fee is covered.
Bonus for Tet holidays, 13th-month salary, and good performance.
Opportunities for improving English skills.
Enhance communication skills and presentation skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 56 Tố Hữu, Tòa Lilama10, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

