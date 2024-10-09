Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

Communicate and work according to customer’s requirements: Research, analyze customer needs, and offer appropriate solutions. Design user manuals and support users. Business analysis and solution implementation with related departments: Create system design documents, workflow diagrams, data models, and sample interface designs. Test and verify the solutions. Manage changes according to customer requirements: Continuously analyze, predict, update, and innovate according to customer requirements and business situations. Propose options and accurately update system changes. Research competitor products: Analyze, compare, and make upgrade recommendations for company products.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have at least 1 year of experience in a similar position in a software company (global market). Graduated from FTU, NEU, or related universities. Proficient English: 6.0 IELTS or equivalent. Having an ECBA or CCBA certification is an advantage. Good at Communication, Analytical, Problem-solving, Negotiation, and Persuasion skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 12.000.000 - 20.000.000 VND/month. Receive a satisfactory salary based on actual working performance. Flexible pay raises for good working results. Computers are available or a monthly depreciation cost of VND200,000 is provided for a personal laptop. The monthly parking fee is covered. Bonus for Tet holidays, 13th-month salary, and good performance. Opportunities for improving English skills. Enhance communication skills and presentation skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

