Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
8 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 8 - 30 Triệu

Define and execute the product strategy and roadmap for Shopify app & theme, taking into account market trends, customer feedback, and business goals.
Conduct market research and competitive analysis to identify opportunities for product innovation and differentiation.
Collaborate closely with engineering, marketing, and customer support teams to define product requirements, prioritize features, and ensure timely delivery.
Drive the product development process from ideation to launch, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives and product vision.
Develop a deep understanding of customer needs and pain points through user research, feedback analysis, and data-driven insights.
Define key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of the product and regularly analyze metrics to identify areas for improvement.
Act as a product evangelist, communicating the value proposition of apps & themes internally and externally, and driving adoption among merchants.
Stay informed about industry best practices, emerging technologies, and Shopify platform updates to inform product decisions and maintain a competitive edge.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year’ relevant experience as a Business Analyst/Product Owner. eCommerce experience is not necessary but will be highly regarded.
Strong connection and communication skills, especially in decision-making or problem-solving situations;
Having in-depth and detailed problem analysis skills;
Good in English
Advocate for best practices in user experience
Knowledge of data-driven product development is a plus

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 30M
Opportunity to Become a Core Member: As a key member of our growing team, you’ll have the chance to contribute directly to the core development and strategic direction of our Shopify apps and theme. Your insights and contributions will be valued and integral to our success.
Professional Development Led by one of the Top Shopify App and theme teams in Vietnam: Gain unparalleled access to mentorship and guidance from our esteemed founder, a leader in the Shopify app development space. You’ll have the opportunity to learn from their expertise and receive personalized coaching to develop your skills and career further.
Potential Leadership Opportunities: We believe in nurturing talent from within our organization. With your demonstrated skills and dedication, you’ll have the chance to take on leadership roles and lead your own team within our company. This is an opportunity to shape the future direction of our products and make a significant impact on our success.
Working time: 5 days per week with flexible working hours. Allowed 13.5 days absence per year (12 days absence according to laws and 1.5-day absence for annual company trip)
Chance to participate in team-building, picnics, summer trip, voluntary activities … regularly
Convenient office at 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floor with scenic views. Tea, coffee, and drinks are always available at the office.
Social Insurance and Health Insurance are paid by the company after 2 months of working trial and others benefit according to the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

