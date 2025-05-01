Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Perform comprehensive analysis of customer behavior, market trends, and industry best practices.

Gather and document detailed business requirements for enhancements to loyalty programs and the development of new features.

Work closely with product managers, engineers, and stakeholders to ensure that business objectives are aligned.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in an IT outsourcing environment.

Strong analytical skills and ability to understand complex business processes.

Proficiency in requirement gathering techniques and tools.

Experience in the fintech domain is highly preferred.

Fluent in English

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (upto 30M gross).

Full salary during probation.

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State. 13th month salary

Review performance 2 times per year

Attractive bonus policy (project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)

Latest equipment and devices

Periodic health check and premium insurance package

Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning

Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties

A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin