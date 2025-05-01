Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Perform comprehensive analysis of customer behavior, market trends, and industry best practices.
Gather and document detailed business requirements for enhancements to loyalty programs and the development of new features.
Work closely with product managers, engineers, and stakeholders to ensure that business objectives are aligned.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in an IT outsourcing environment.
Strong analytical skills and ability to understand complex business processes.
Proficiency in requirement gathering techniques and tools.
Experience in the fintech domain is highly preferred.
Fluent in English
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong analytical skills and ability to understand complex business processes.
Proficiency in requirement gathering techniques and tools.
Experience in the fintech domain is highly preferred.
Fluent in English
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary range (upto 30M gross).
Full salary during probation.
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State. 13th month salary
Review performance 2 times per year
Attractive bonus policy (project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.
Full salary during probation.
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State. 13th month salary
Review performance 2 times per year
Attractive bonus policy (project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI