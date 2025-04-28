Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tower 2 - Times City, 458 Minh Khai Street, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Providing convenient and diversified payment/fintech solutions.

Building proactive and effective operating tools.

Developing platform for One Mount\'s digital financial ecosystem, which has been bringing thoroughness to customers & effective support for subsidiaries with breakthrough & quality products and taking that as a premise to reach

Regularly coordinate with related departments to find out problems, collect these problems. From that, identify which are high-risks, waste cost, manual process, and low productivity.

Analyze problems and propose tech-based solutions for relevant departments to approve.

Implement and describe solutions via documents or User Story, flowcharts programming, interface design, or equivalent tools for the development team.

Carry out and monitor features from the beginning of the implementation until the features is trained and handled over to end-users

Train and guide users to use new features and processes.

Inspect, monitor, and trouble-shoot the solution throughout the deployment process and operations to continuously improve and optimize efficiency.

Directly report the results, progress, and information of the above processes to the Unit Leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of experience as Business Analyst or Product Owner in software product development, preferably in Fintech, Payment or other digital financial services area.

In-depth understanding of the software production process, the requirements process, and the analysis,design, and implementation process, within the financial and payments sectors.

Proven ability to create clear user documentation (manuals, workflows) and detailed Agile artifacts (use cases, user stories with security, compliance, and performance considerations).

Have experience in writing instructions to use, operating flow/procedures of the system and users.

Having experience in participating in Agile/Scrum projects is an advantage.

Ability to work independently or in groups or collaboration with senior stakeholders.

Able to work under high pressure & high adaptability.

Have a high sense of responsibility in the work and products which are in charge of.

Ability to independently research & read documents, find solutions, and apply in work.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13-month salary with annual performance bonus, project incentives, sales incentives (based on position)

Lunch allowance: 730.000 VND/month

Special occasion bonus: 2.500.000VND/year

Annual leaves: Up to 20 days/year (based on levels)

Health: Social insurance, premium health insurance, yearly health check

Laptop, screen and other needed facilities/accounts/tools for work

Yearly salary review and promotion

Diverse career path: Management or Expert and functions rotation opportunity

Free learning sources in Udemy, Coursera, O\'relly platforms; internal workshop, certification sponsorship, and exclusive mentoring from C-levels

Recognition and awards at team and organizational levels.

Open & collaborative working space foster both individual focus and teamwork activities

Young, dynamic, and collaborative working atmosphere

Unwind zones: gaming, table tennis, yoga, gyms, bath rooms, sleep corner.

Quarterly/yearly teambuilding & engaged internal events.

