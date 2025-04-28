Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP
- Hà Nội: Tower 2
- Times City, 458 Minh Khai Street, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Providing convenient and diversified payment/fintech solutions.
Building proactive and effective operating tools.
Developing platform for One Mount\'s digital financial ecosystem, which has been bringing thoroughness to customers & effective support for subsidiaries with breakthrough & quality products and taking that as a premise to reach
Regularly coordinate with related departments to find out problems, collect these problems. From that, identify which are high-risks, waste cost, manual process, and low productivity.
Analyze problems and propose tech-based solutions for relevant departments to approve.
Implement and describe solutions via documents or User Story, flowcharts programming, interface design, or equivalent tools for the development team.
Carry out and monitor features from the beginning of the implementation until the features is trained and handled over to end-users
Train and guide users to use new features and processes.
Inspect, monitor, and trouble-shoot the solution throughout the deployment process and operations to continuously improve and optimize efficiency.
Directly report the results, progress, and information of the above processes to the Unit Leader.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
In-depth understanding of the software production process, the requirements process, and the analysis,design, and implementation process, within the financial and payments sectors.
Proven ability to create clear user documentation (manuals, workflows) and detailed Agile artifacts (use cases, user stories with security, compliance, and performance considerations).
Have experience in writing instructions to use, operating flow/procedures of the system and users.
Having experience in participating in Agile/Scrum projects is an advantage.
Ability to work independently or in groups or collaboration with senior stakeholders.
Able to work under high pressure & high adaptability.
Have a high sense of responsibility in the work and products which are in charge of.
Ability to independently research & read documents, find solutions, and apply in work.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lunch allowance: 730.000 VND/month
Special occasion bonus: 2.500.000VND/year
Annual leaves: Up to 20 days/year (based on levels)
Health: Social insurance, premium health insurance, yearly health check
Laptop, screen and other needed facilities/accounts/tools for work
Yearly salary review and promotion
Diverse career path: Management or Expert and functions rotation opportunity
Free learning sources in Udemy, Coursera, O\'relly platforms; internal workshop, certification sponsorship, and exclusive mentoring from C-levels
Recognition and awards at team and organizational levels.
Open & collaborative working space foster both individual focus and teamwork activities
Young, dynamic, and collaborative working atmosphere
Unwind zones: gaming, table tennis, yoga, gyms, bath rooms, sleep corner.
Quarterly/yearly teambuilding & engaged internal events.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP
