Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Business Analyst Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: No.1, Road no.3, VSIP III, Hoi Nghia, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
Are you passionate about working for a company whose products bring happiness to millions of children and adults all over the globe.
Bring your business analyst skills and expertise to contribute to set the direction and plans for the Procurement and to seek for operational excellence with the internal customers and supply base at LEGO® Manufacturing Vietnam!
This role will be working at LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam in Binh Duong.
Play your part in our team succeeding
Be part of the local procurement team to support the LEGO investment and ensure that procurement get embedded into the new organization.
We emphasize building strong relations to our business partners and support them in achieving their priorities. The main focus is to stable supplier platform in full compliance with all LEGO requirements such as safety, quality, ethical manner and in the level competitive price.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
