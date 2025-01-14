Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** Manufacturing Execution System IT Analyst (MES)

Basic Job Functions:

Design and continuous improvement of First Solar’s Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). This encompasses raw material consumption, work in process inventory tracking, PLC/machine based quality assurance testing, packaging, and transition to shipping. Systems may include client/server .NET applications (mostly C# and some VB6/VB.NET), web applications (asp.NET and Java), PLC-based control systems, and database technologies.

Primary Responsibilities:

• Analyze MES system change requests, provide risk assessment, test plan, back up plan and coordinate deployment across all manufacturing plants.

• Ability to work within a customer-focused, global team-oriented environment.

• Collaborate with various resources at global level to drive resolution of issues or completion of small-to-medium sized tasks/projects.

• Proven understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle and Quality Lifecycle.

• Design & develop requested system/application changes/enhancements.

• Execute and/or transition pre-defined projects.