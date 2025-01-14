Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Củ Chi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** Manufacturing Execution System IT Analyst (MES)
Basic Job Functions:
Design and continuous improvement of First Solar’s Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). This encompasses raw material consumption, work in process inventory tracking, PLC/machine based quality assurance testing, packaging, and transition to shipping. Systems may include client/server .NET applications (mostly C# and some VB6/VB.NET), web applications (asp.NET and Java), PLC-based control systems, and database technologies.
Primary Responsibilities:
• Analyze MES system change requests, provide risk assessment, test plan, back up plan and coordinate deployment across all manufacturing plants.
• Ability to work within a customer-focused, global team-oriented environment.
• Collaborate with various resources at global level to drive resolution of issues or completion of small-to-medium sized tasks/projects.
• Proven understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle and Quality Lifecycle.
• Design & develop requested system/application changes/enhancements.
• Execute and/or transition pre-defined projects.
