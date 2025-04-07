Tuyển Cloud Engineer MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Our team

We are looking for contribution motivated individuals for our Engineering team with position Engineer, Manufacturing Process

What will you do

1. Development process to setup new production line, launching new product.

o Design process, workflow, PFMEA for product.

o Co-operate with machine, tooling engineer to review machine, jig tool design.

o Co-operate with machine engineer to do trial process for new machine, jig tool, set up transfer line...

o Build detail requirement & co-operate with outside supplier to design machine jig, tool for new product

o Build operation instructions for production line, machine setting condition document

o Mass trial run & mass production machine readiness preparation. Continue follow up the production feedback after MP running.

o Apply ECN to machine design

o Study, research new technology to apply to production machine, equipment

o Trouble shooting & problem solving for all related issue of quality, technical due to machine, jig tool assembly on production line during the trial & pre-MP phase

o Troubleshooting to ensure the operation of equipment, machine

2. Diagnose, analyze for trouble, error arising on production line