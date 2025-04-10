Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Navigos Search\'s client, FDI real estate company in Hanoi center, is looking for Chief engineer (Building Management Department) with main duties as below:

1. Coordinate with site staff of projects to conduct safety inspections and report to line manager. Create safety inspection manual, document and standards to for all projects, training technical team at site to implement safety inspection.

2. Support technical manager to solve technical problems, manage the technical budget and costs. Getting all the reports of the sites and perform the necessary works. Perform inspection and make reparation plans for damaged equipment when the Project Chief Engineer needs support. Check the budget and technical costs made by the Chief Engineers, supporting to make to BOQ of construction items, estimate cost for implementation and estimate the expected profit.

3. Manage the handover of equipment process and setup new projects. Training professional knowledge of the entire technical and occupational safety and fire protection system, training on operating procedures of technical equipment when receiving the new project. Develop the operation plan (daily equipment operation schedule, operation instructions, checklists, assignment of duty schedules, building inspection and maintenance procedures)

4. Perform other duties as required by superior management.