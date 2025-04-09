Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 16 Triệu

NavigosSearch\'s client, a FDI company, is looking for an electrical engineer as below information

1. Position\'s responsibility

• Responsible for electrical systems in power plants: main generator, generator auxiliaries, excitation system (including excitation transformer), and other electrical equipment related to steam turbine generator.

• Support C&I scope when needed, including DCS, DEHC (Digital Electro-Hydraulic Control), and instrumentation for steam turbine generators.

• Report to Electrical & CI Group Manager - Engineering Department

2. Work Scope of Electrical Engineer

*Sales Support

• Prepare maintenance target list and promotion documents based on Customer’s outage schedule, O&M manual, Technical documents, previous inspection reports.

• Participate in sales campaigns alongside the Sales team.

• Review technical scope, prepare technical proposal including technical specifications, Recommended Spare Part List (RSPL), schedule, Division of Work (DOW), required equipment & tools and arrangement in response to Customer’s Invitation To Bid (ITB)/Request for Proposal (RFP) (coordination with Sales).

• Participate in sales campaign, technical clarification, Contract negotiation with Customer.

• In case of non-conformance issue, support Sales team to handle the issue.