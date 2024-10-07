Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 75 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 75 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 35 - 75 Triệu

Lead the Data team to deliver high-quality reports and data analysis requests in a timely manner. Build and maintain data pipelines that clean, transform, and aggregate data from various sources to ensure data integrity. Build, maintain and continuously update the data dictionary and comprehensive data documentation to support consistency, accuracy, and ease of data use across the organization. Able to analyze data using multiple technical skills such as: Descriptive Analysis and Statistical analysis. Develop data models that provide a comprehensive view of business flows and enable detailed data analysis. Use programming and data visualization skills to create dashboards and reports for internal departments. Continuously explore methods to enhance data quality, and reliability, and identify opportunities for data acquisition. Maintain and improve existing reports and dashboards, ensuring they meet evolving business needs Establish and monitor team workflows, define success metrics, and ensure effective management of projects and tasks. Demonstrate leadership, motivate the team, and mentor team members to support their professional growth. Perform other tasks as assigned by the direct line manager.

Lead the Data team to deliver high-quality reports and data analysis requests in a timely manner.

Build and maintain data pipelines that clean, transform, and aggregate data from various sources to ensure data integrity.

Build, maintain and continuously update the data dictionary and comprehensive data documentation to support consistency, accuracy, and ease of data use across the organization.

Able to analyze data using multiple technical skills such as: Descriptive Analysis and Statistical analysis.

Develop data models that provide a comprehensive view of business flows and enable detailed data analysis.

Use programming and data visualization skills to create dashboards and reports for internal departments.

Continuously explore methods to enhance data quality, and reliability, and identify opportunities for data acquisition.

Maintain and improve existing reports and dashboards, ensuring they meet evolving business needs

Establish and monitor team workflows, define success metrics, and ensure effective management of projects and tasks.

Demonstrate leadership, motivate the team, and mentor team members to support their professional growth.

Perform other tasks as assigned by the direct line manager.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 75 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field. A Master’s degree is a plus.

Experience:

Minimum 4 years of experience in data analysis, with at least 2 years in a leadership or management role. Proven experience in building and maintaining data pipelines, data modeling, and reporting systems. Strong background in data visualization, with hands-on experience in BI tools such as Superset, or Open Source, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms. Experience managing and maintaining large datasets from multiple sources and transforming them into actionable insights. Proven track record of enhancing data quality and reliability.

Minimum 4 years of experience in data analysis, with at least 2 years in a leadership or management role.

Proven experience in building and maintaining data pipelines, data modeling, and reporting systems.

Strong background in data visualization, with hands-on experience in BI tools such as Superset, or Open Source, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms.

Experience managing and maintaining large datasets from multiple sources and transforming them into actionable insights.

Proven track record of enhancing data quality and reliability.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in SQL and programming languages like Python Hands-on experience with DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) for building advanced calculations and custom metrics within BI tools such as Power BI. Advanced skills in data visualization and dashboard creation such as: Real-time Data Visualization, KPI Dashboards, etc. Experience with data modeling, including designing models to support business analysis.

Proficiency in SQL and programming languages like Python

Hands-on experience with DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) for building advanced calculations and custom metrics within BI tools such as Power BI.

Advanced skills in data visualization and dashboard creation such as: Real-time Data Visualization, KPI Dashboards, etc.

Experience with data modeling, including designing models to support business analysis.

Leadership and Soft Skills:

Demonstrated leadership in building and managing teams, mentoring staff, and guiding them through performance evaluations while supporting their long-term career growth. Excellent communication skills in both Vietnamese and English, with the ability to explain complex data concepts to non-technical stakeholders. High attention to detail, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Ability to work collaboratively across departments and with senior management.

Demonstrated leadership in building and managing teams, mentoring staff, and guiding them through performance evaluations while supporting their long-term career growth.

Excellent communication skills in both Vietnamese and English, with the ability to explain complex data concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

High attention to detail, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to work collaboratively across departments and with senior management.

Tại Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A multinational dynamic working environment that offers various development opportunities where work transcends all traditional boundaries. Opportunities to work with a vast global talent pool, bringing together diverse, specialized teams that collaborate seamlessly A delegation culture where you are empowered to take full ownership and responsibility in projects, tasks, and innovations. Salary: Competitive remuneration package and fully paid in probation period Pay-for-performance policy: Attractive year-end bonus and salary review twice per year based on employee’s performance Premium health care package A work-life harmony working schedule from 9 AM – 6 PM from Monday to Friday Team building and other various cash and non-cash benefits (holiday bonuses, birthday...)

A multinational dynamic working environment that offers various development opportunities where work transcends all traditional boundaries.

Opportunities to work with a vast global talent pool, bringing together diverse, specialized teams that collaborate seamlessly

A delegation culture where you are empowered to take full ownership and responsibility in projects, tasks, and innovations.

Salary: Competitive remuneration package and fully paid in probation period

Pay-for-performance policy: Attractive year-end bonus and salary review twice per year based on employee’s performance

Premium health care package

A work-life harmony working schedule from 9 AM – 6 PM from Monday to Friday

Team building and other various cash and non-cash benefits (holiday bonuses, birthday...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin