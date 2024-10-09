Tuyển Data Analyst Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

- Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand business challenges, define optimal analytical approach.

- Communicating findings and recommendations and collaborate with other partners.

- Work with a variety of data sources - extracting knowledge and actionable information from massive datasets.

- Analyze broad data sets and provide actionable insights to solve the critical business problems (Customer Segmentation, Cross-sell/Up-sell, Customer Churn Prediction, etc.).

- Gather requirements from different business units and translate that to actionable insights.

- Ability to build and maintain automated analytics dashboards, metric reports, and data visualizations.

- Communicate and present on technical information with non-technical team members and stakeholders.

- Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve data issues

- Support the business with ad hoc reporting.

- Collaborate with engineering and product development teams.

- Provide technical sharing/training to team members.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent experience in statistics, finance, economics or a related field.

- Ability to apply statistical techniques and principles to solve or provide direction to a business problems.

- Analytical mind and business acumen.

- Experience designing reports and dashboards as Power BI, or equivalent BI product.

- Experience with common data science toolkits, such as Python, or R, etc.

- High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large scale databases.

- Experience working with databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, or equivalent.

- Excellent communication skills including written, verbal and presentation.

Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Attractive income according to ability.

- Full benefits according to labor law.

- Annual health care; FPT care health insurance for employees (Support for medical examination and treatment costs at all hospitals); Taking care of the spiritual life of employees and relatives, etc.

- Friendly, open, young working environment, unique culture.

- Annual leave, holidays and participate in large-scale cultural activities of the Corporation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

