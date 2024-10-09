Tuyển Data Analyst Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Data Analyst Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/11/2024
Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Data Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

- Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand business challenges, define optimal analytical approach.
- Communicating findings and recommendations and collaborate with other partners.
- Work with a variety of data sources - extracting knowledge and actionable information from massive datasets.
- Analyze broad data sets and provide actionable insights to solve the critical business problems (Customer Segmentation, Cross-sell/Up-sell, Customer Churn Prediction, etc.).
- Gather requirements from different business units and translate that to actionable insights.
- Ability to build and maintain automated analytics dashboards, metric reports, and data visualizations.
- Communicate and present on technical information with non-technical team members and stakeholders.
- Strong ability to troubleshoot and resolve data issues
- Support the business with ad hoc reporting.
- Collaborate with engineering and product development teams.
- Provide technical sharing/training to team members.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent experience in statistics, finance, economics or a related field.
- Ability to apply statistical techniques and principles to solve or provide direction to a business problems.
- Analytical mind and business acumen.
- Experience designing reports and dashboards as Power BI, or equivalent BI product.
- Experience with common data science toolkits, such as Python, or R, etc.
- High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large scale databases.
- Experience working with databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, or equivalent.
- Excellent communication skills including written, verbal and presentation.

Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Attractive income according to ability.
- Full benefits according to labor law.
- Annual health care; FPT care health insurance for employees (Support for medical examination and treatment costs at all hospitals); Taking care of the spiritual life of employees and relatives, etc.
- Friendly, open, young working environment, unique culture.
- Annual leave, holidays and participate in large-scale cultural activities of the Corporation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT, Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-analyst-thu-nhap-20-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job209187
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Analyst Ninja Van làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ninja Van
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 75 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY
35 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT VNR500 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT VNR500
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN UNI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN UNI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH ODS TECHNOLOGY SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ODS TECHNOLOGY SAIGON
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO NHẬN THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO NHẬN THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG Á CHÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHÁT VIỆT - CHI NHÁNH TẠI TPHCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHÁT VIỆT - CHI NHÁNH TẠI TPHCM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 15 Triệu Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS
14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Innovature làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 28 Triệu Innovature
Tới 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm