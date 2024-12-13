Tuyển Designer TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

The Role:

We are looking for a Motion Graphics Designer to join our dynamic and rapidly growing marketing team in Vietnam. In this role, you will work closely with our creative team to create engaging animations, videos and graphics that promote our Company brand and solutions across multiple channels. We are looking for a skilful storyteller, creative thinker and strong collaborator to showcase our innovative and market-leading products and industry differentiation.

Work closely with the business development team of the regions to ensure the optimal presentation of the Company’s brand

Conceptualise, create storyboards, design/illustrate and develop motion graphics and animations for advertising, educational and platform videos for web, mobile, and other digital platforms

Build relationships and collaborate with cross functional department to bring engaging narratives to life through motion design projects

Edit and optimize video content for a variety of social platforms

Work with voice-overs and sound effects to enhance video productions

Edit video footage and motion graphics composition

Perform any other related tasks as assigned by the Business Development Marketing Manager

Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in motions graphics, motion design, media communications, animation, or any other relevant field

At least 2 years of experience in a similar position

Portfolio of completed motion graphics projects (only applications accompanied by a relevant work portfolio will be taken into consideration)

Extensive experience in Adobe Creative Suite: primarily After Effects, Premier Pro, Photoshop, and Illustrator

Working knowledge of the following audio tools: Adobe Audition and Audacity

Strong aesthetics and motion design skills

Strong technology and social media acumen

Strong video editing, motion graphics and sound skills

Good time management and communication skills

Ability to work well in a team as well as independently

Very good knowledge English (oral and written)

Tại TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Excellent working environment

• Intellectually stimulating work environment

• Continuous personal development

• Big opportunity to learn and expand in the industry

• 15 days of Annual Leave (round year)

• 5 days of Full Paid Sick Leave

• Insurances and other benefits of Vietnam Labor Law

• Working time: 9.30 - 18.30 (Mon - Fri)

• Annual health Checkup

• Birthday and National day Gifts

• Type of employment: Full time.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC

