Tuyển Designer TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC

Mức lương
30 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

The Role:
We are looking for a Motion Graphics Designer to join our dynamic and rapidly growing marketing team in Vietnam. In this role, you will work closely with our creative team to create engaging animations, videos and graphics that promote our Company brand and solutions across multiple channels. We are looking for a skilful storyteller, creative thinker and strong collaborator to showcase our innovative and market-leading products and industry differentiation.
Work closely with the business development team of the regions to ensure the optimal presentation of the Company’s brand
Conceptualise, create storyboards, design/illustrate and develop motion graphics and animations for advertising, educational and platform videos for web, mobile, and other digital platforms
Build relationships and collaborate with cross functional department to bring engaging narratives to life through motion design projects
Edit and optimize video content for a variety of social platforms
Work with voice-overs and sound effects to enhance video productions
Edit video footage and motion graphics composition
Perform any other related tasks as assigned by the Business Development Marketing Manager

Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in motions graphics, motion design, media communications, animation, or any other relevant field
At least 2 years of experience in a similar position
Portfolio of completed motion graphics projects (only applications accompanied by a relevant work portfolio will be taken into consideration)
Extensive experience in Adobe Creative Suite: primarily After Effects, Premier Pro, Photoshop, and Illustrator
Working knowledge of the following audio tools: Adobe Audition and Audacity
Strong aesthetics and motion design skills
Strong technology and social media acumen
Strong video editing, motion graphics and sound skills
Good time management and communication skills
Ability to work well in a team as well as independently
Very good knowledge English (oral and written)

Tại TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Excellent working environment
• Intellectually stimulating work environment
• Continuous personal development
• Big opportunity to learn and expand in the industry
• 15 days of Annual Leave (round year)
• 5 days of Full Paid Sick Leave
• Insurances and other benefits of Vietnam Labor Law
• Working time: 9.30 - 18.30 (Mon - Fri)
• Annual health Checkup
• Birthday and National day Gifts
• Type of employment: Full time.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TP Global Marketing Services FZ-LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

