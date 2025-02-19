Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH M.O.I Cosmetics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FBO (What are the major functional business objectives for this position?)

Key Responsibilities

- Develop and implement a cohesive visual identity for MOI Cosmetics that aligns with the brand's values, mission, and target audience.

- Lead the conceptualization and execution of creative campaigns, including product launches, advertisements, and digital content, website…

- Oversee the development of mood boards, storyboards, and mockups for all creative projects.

- Maintain and evolve MOI’s brand guidelines, ensuring their consistent application across all channels.

KPIs:

- Innovation & trend adaptation: keep updated and integrate social media trend into MOI campaign.

- Creative output quality consistent with brand guideline and brand identity.

- Campaign performance measurement via engagement rate, conversion rate and awareness metrics.

- Project management: on-time delivery, budget adherence, turnaround time.

- Leadership among team members and collaboration across department rate.