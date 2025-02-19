Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH M.O.I Cosmetics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công Ty TNHH M.O.I Cosmetics
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 9.1, tầng 9, Tòa nhà Ree Tower, 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Q. 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
FBO (What are the major functional business objectives for this position?)
(What are the major functional business objectives for this position?)
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and implement a cohesive visual identity for MOI Cosmetics that aligns with the brand's values, mission, and target audience.
- Lead the conceptualization and execution of creative campaigns, including product launches, advertisements, and digital content, website…
- Oversee the development of mood boards, storyboards, and mockups for all creative projects.
- Maintain and evolve MOI’s brand guidelines, ensuring their consistent application across all channels.
KPIs:
- Innovation & trend adaptation: keep updated and integrate social media trend into MOI campaign.
- Creative output quality consistent with brand guideline and brand identity.
- Campaign performance measurement via engagement rate, conversion rate and awareness metrics.
- Project management: on-time delivery, budget adherence, turnaround time.
- Leadership among team members and collaboration across department rate.
