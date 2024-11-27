Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Propose ideas, solutions/concepts for ads video and product video of our company based on the request.

Research and follow effective case trends and developments within video creating/techniques/software.

Create top-level designs with outstanding Motion Graphics, visual performance typography, transition that strongly communicate product goals.

Co-ordinate with the team to ensure consistency of designs and continuous improvements.

Must have:

Solid foundation with editing software programs (After Effect, Capcut, Photoshop, Illustrator,..)

Create viral videos for platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram (US, UK markets)

Have good knowledge about motion design, trend, social media platform

Possess strong logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a proactive approach to work

Significant experience working in a social or digital video production.

Collaborate with Advisors and Marketers to develop motion design concepts that align with script and resonate with the target audience

Good to have experience on:

Motion design & Motion graphics skills

Familiar with UI/UX is a plus, utilize AI tools to support and optimize workflow processes

HYBRID WORK MODEL: 3 working days/ week at the office, 2 working days at home.

SALARY & BONUS: Additionally to the 13th-month salary, you will have an attractive remuneration package including KPI bonuses and hot rewards for each project. A salary review occurs once annually based on performance and contribution.

BEING A GREAT CULTURE: You will participate in the development team of top chart applications globally at a cool office with young and friendly talents with a global approach.

CHALLENGE YOURSELF: You have an opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence, and challenge your career path with the meaning of “ Go Big or Go Home”.

NO BARRIERS: You are independent to give ideas and design innovative products to serve millions of global users and products will stand on top of technological trends.

OTHER BENEFITS: We have so many events such as company trips, team building, birthday parties, year-end parties, and team bonding every month.

