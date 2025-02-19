Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Paragon, số 3 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

*Graphic Designer:

- Design promotional materials for digital marketing channels (TikTok, Facebook, Website, etc.) such as flash banners, popups, email templates, Website interfaces, etc.

- Finalize, upload, and update designs across respective platforms.

- Ensure high-quality and timely completion of projects.

*Video Editor:

- Proficient in video editing techniques.

- Add music, effects, and subtitles to videos to produce complete products.

- Creatively develop scripts and shoot/edit videos aligned with the company’s marketing strategies.

- Upload videos to all required business platforms.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- At least 2-3 years of experience in e-commerce, graphic design, and video editing.

- Graduated in graphic Design, video production, e-commerce, or other relevant fields.

- Ability to work independently and in teams.

- Capable of handling work pressure and meeting sales performance targets.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina

