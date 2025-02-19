Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Paragon, số 3 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*Graphic Designer:
- Design promotional materials for digital marketing channels (TikTok, Facebook, Website, etc.) such as flash banners, popups, email templates, Website interfaces, etc.
- Finalize, upload, and update designs across respective platforms.
- Ensure high-quality and timely completion of projects.
*Video Editor:
- Proficient in video editing techniques.
- Add music, effects, and subtitles to videos to produce complete products.
- Creatively develop scripts and shoot/edit videos aligned with the company’s marketing strategies.
- Upload videos to all required business platforms.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2-3 years of experience in e-commerce, graphic design, and video editing.
- Graduated in graphic Design, video production, e-commerce, or other relevant fields.
- Ability to work independently and in teams.
- Capable of handling work pressure and meeting sales performance targets.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina

Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Long An province, Vietnam (close to hochiminh city)

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-graphic-design-illustration-animation-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job314112
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIA RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIA RETAIL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Goku Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Goku Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẠN UỐNG TÔI LÁI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẠN UỐNG TÔI LÁI
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO YOMARKER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO YOMARKER
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH PFAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PFAM
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH OQR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công ty TNHH OQR
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Trên 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Cổ Phần LYN PROPERTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần LYN PROPERTY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation công ty TNHH Engage Plus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu công ty TNHH Engage Plus
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Elofun Entertainment làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Elofun Entertainment
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding
Tới 1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH TEAMOBI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TEAMOBI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH ORRO HOME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ORRO HOME
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Lâm Quang Đại làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Lâm Quang Đại
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation GOLDEN PEN MEDIA SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,400 USD GOLDEN PEN MEDIA SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED
900 - 1,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH DR THANH HẰNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DR THANH HẰNG
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Giải Trí KL-Commerce làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Trí KL-Commerce
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Wonmom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Wonmom
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ HAPPY THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ HAPPY THỊNH VƯỢNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TV HUB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TV HUB
15 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỀN TẢNG PHÁT SÓNG TRỰC TUYẾN ONAIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỀN TẢNG PHÁT SÓNG TRỰC TUYẾN ONAIR
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN P.A.C.C làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 21 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN P.A.C.C
18 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG DU LỊCH VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG DU LỊCH VIỆT
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH PFAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PFAM
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation HIGH RESOLUTION COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HIGH RESOLUTION COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm