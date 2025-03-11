Tuyển Designer CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3 - Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

2 year experience in 3D design in the event, interior design or exhibition industries

Proven graphic designing experience

Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/ visual ability and originality

Proficient in 3D Studio Max, Photoshop CS3, Adobe Illustrator and AutoCAD

Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas

Excellent time management with a proven ability to handle multiple projects with tight deadlines

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Responsible for all the graphic visuals, designs and concepts.

Required to work closely with the sales and operations team to conceptualize ideas and submit proposals in a timely manner.

Must play an active role in providing creative ideas

Must participate actively in the brainstorming sessions and processes

Participate in meetings as and when required for specific projects

Follow through the projects from beginning to the end ensuring the highest quality standards

Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Opportunities for career growth and professional development.

Dynamic and collaborative working environment.

Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.

Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...

Health insurance and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

