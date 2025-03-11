Tuyển Designer CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3

- Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

2 year experience in 3D design in the event, interior design or exhibition industries
Proven graphic designing experience
Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/ visual ability and originality
Proficient in 3D Studio Max, Photoshop CS3, Adobe Illustrator and AutoCAD
Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas
Excellent time management with a proven ability to handle multiple projects with tight deadlines

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Responsible for all the graphic visuals, designs and concepts.
Required to work closely with the sales and operations team to conceptualize ideas and submit proposals in a timely manner.
Must play an active role in providing creative ideas
Must participate actively in the brainstorming sessions and processes
Participate in meetings as and when required for specific projects
Follow through the projects from beginning to the end ensuring the highest quality standards

Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Dynamic and collaborative working environment.
Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.
Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...
Health insurance and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3A Floor - Aloha Building 55 Truong Quoc Dung St., Ward 10, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC

