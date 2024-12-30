Tuyển Designer Luxoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Luxoft Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Luxoft Vietnam

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Luxoft Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Remote Vietnam, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop and design of graphical user interfaces for complex in-Vehicle Information and Communication systems for Chinese market.
- Preparation of screen design for target integration including color management and quality control.
- Design and specify user interfaces and animations using participatory and iterative design techniques, including customer workshops and other forms of requirements discovery.
- Effectively communicate research findings, conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale both verbally and visually.
- Create and analyze design language in order to produce design prototypes and design systems.
- Working with an interdisciplinary team that includes other designers, human factors, project management, business and brand strategists, and hardware and software developers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree or above in Visual design or a related digital design discipline.
- At least 5 years of user interface/animation design experience.
- Experience in Automotive Industry.
- Strong knowledge of user interface design processes and methodology.
- Proficiency with design and prototyping tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, and Figma.

Tại Luxoft Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Luxoft Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Luxoft Vietnam

Luxoft Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6th Floor, Etown Building, 364 Cong Hoa, Tan Binh,

