Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tòa nhà Paragon, Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Digital media:
· Collaborate with brand team to develop media goals that aligns with Marketing objectives.
· Lead media agency to ensure appropriate media planning and implementation that delivers media goals.
· Manage agency on day-to-day execution including campaign setup, URL link set up, tracker setup, monitoring & optimization to ensure quality performance.
· Areas to cover but not limited at social media, SEM/ SEO, CRM.
· Updated with new media trends, review and propose with applicable practices.
· Be responsible on KPIs of full funnels performance and ROAS.
D2C media:
· Collaborate with in-house commercial team to develop and execute onsite ads on platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktokshop) in campaigns and BAU.
· Be responsible on KPIs of ROAS, key words performance and daily livestream enter-room rate.
Updated with new media tools, new policies related to advertising on platforms.
· At least 3-5 years experiences in digital media planning and operating, demonstrated experience in performance marketing for ecommerce is a plus.
· Proven track records in campaign performance delivery.
· Detail orientated, organized & capable of handling workload through timely response
· Strong analytical skills, data savvy and love crunching numbers.
· Proficiency in data analysis and business intelligence tools
· Eagerness to learn and grow with result oriented mindset.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Tiếp thị trực tuyến, Hàng gia dụng / Chăm sóc cá nhân
Kinh nghiệm: 5 Năm
Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
· Proven track records in campaign performance delivery.
· Detail orientated, organized & capable of handling workload through timely response
· Strong analytical skills, data savvy and love crunching numbers.
· Proficiency in data analysis and business intelligence tools
· Eagerness to learn and grow with result oriented mindset.
Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI