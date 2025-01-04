Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/02/2025
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tòa nhà Paragon, Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Digital media:
· Collaborate with brand team to develop media goals that aligns with Marketing objectives.
· Lead media agency to ensure appropriate media planning and implementation that delivers media goals.
· Manage agency on day-to-day execution including campaign setup, URL link set up, tracker setup, monitoring & optimization to ensure quality performance.
· Areas to cover but not limited at social media, SEM/ SEO, CRM.
· Updated with new media trends, review and propose with applicable practices.
· Be responsible on KPIs of full funnels performance and ROAS.
D2C media:
· Collaborate with in-house commercial team to develop and execute onsite ads on platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktokshop) in campaigns and BAU.
· Be responsible on KPIs of ROAS, key words performance and daily livestream enter-room rate.
Updated with new media tools, new policies related to advertising on platforms.
· At least 3-5 years experiences in digital media planning and operating, demonstrated experience in performance marketing for ecommerce is a plus.
· Proven track records in campaign performance delivery.
· Detail orientated, organized & capable of handling workload through timely response
· Strong analytical skills, data savvy and love crunching numbers.
· Proficiency in data analysis and business intelligence tools
· Eagerness to learn and grow with result oriented mindset.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Tiếp thị trực tuyến, Hàng gia dụng / Chăm sóc cá nhân
Kinh nghiệm: 5 Năm
Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Saigon Paragon, Số 3 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

