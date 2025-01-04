Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Digital media:

· Collaborate with brand team to develop media goals that aligns with Marketing objectives.

· Lead media agency to ensure appropriate media planning and implementation that delivers media goals.

· Manage agency on day-to-day execution including campaign setup, URL link set up, tracker setup, monitoring & optimization to ensure quality performance.

· Areas to cover but not limited at social media, SEM/ SEO, CRM.

· Updated with new media trends, review and propose with applicable practices.

· Be responsible on KPIs of full funnels performance and ROAS.

D2C media:

· Collaborate with in-house commercial team to develop and execute onsite ads on platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktokshop) in campaigns and BAU.

· Be responsible on KPIs of ROAS, key words performance and daily livestream enter-room rate.

Updated with new media tools, new policies related to advertising on platforms.

· At least 3-5 years experiences in digital media planning and operating, demonstrated experience in performance marketing for ecommerce is a plus.

· Proven track records in campaign performance delivery.

· Detail orientated, organized & capable of handling workload through timely response

· Strong analytical skills, data savvy and love crunching numbers.

· Proficiency in data analysis and business intelligence tools

· Eagerness to learn and grow with result oriented mindset.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Tiếp thị trực tuyến, Hàng gia dụng / Chăm sóc cá nhân

Kinh nghiệm: 5 Năm

Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh