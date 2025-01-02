Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Rich Products Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Rich Products Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Operation Network
• Communicate with Product Team/Channel Head to understand Product Objectives/ Annual Key Priorities/ target customer performance by area.
• Proactively Translate customer insight aligned with performance database to address marketing program for customer segments including integrated marketing campaign, workshop & seminar, Key Account Training, and account-based marketing tactics targeting to upsell, cross-sell and customer engagement.
• Map out the journey of MT & Horeca Channel
• Collaborate with Sales, Digital Marketing and Technical Team to define new application concept & deliver concept into practical application on the market.
• Liaises with Channel Head to develop, in coordination with internal teams to tailor-made marketing program for Key Accounts.
• Design & execute Trade show and customer events of company.
Role Clarification
- Deep dive & Propose plan for ingredients occasion at MT & Horeca each Quater (20%): On-time and Customer's sales growth.
- Design action plan for customer growth/ consumption program driving sales target (30%): Achieved sales target and Incremental growth
- Supervise trade expense and allocate budget for each sector (5%): ROI and Achieve sales target and Organic incremental growth.
- Co-working with Sales and TAC to driving new concept into new trends on market (15%): On-time and Customer satisfaction and Customer's sales growth.
- Supervise Seminar/ Trade Show/KAM execution annually (20%): Customer & Partnership satisfaction and On-time
- Plan & held training class/ workshop at POS to increase interaction with small customers (10%): Achieved sales target on each class and No. of participants vs accrual and Sales growth by product trained.
Noted: total % time MUST 100%
Objective and Measurement Criteria - SMART principle.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 02 years working experience with the same position in F&B industry (experience in MT sales planning, trade marketing is an advantage)
- Strong analytical skills and business mindset
- Strong communication and influencing skills
- Creative and passionate, willing to take challenges
- Proactive, confident and able to work under high pressure
- Good negotiation and computer skills
Tại Công Ty TNHH Rich Products Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th Payment, Performance bonus
Training
Training opportunity abroad
Team activities
Team Building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Rich Products Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
