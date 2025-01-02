Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Rich Products Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Operation Network

• Communicate with Product Team/Channel Head to understand Product Objectives/ Annual Key Priorities/ target customer performance by area.

• Proactively Translate customer insight aligned with performance database to address marketing program for customer segments including integrated marketing campaign, workshop & seminar, Key Account Training, and account-based marketing tactics targeting to upsell, cross-sell and customer engagement.

• Map out the journey of MT & Horeca Channel

• Collaborate with Sales, Digital Marketing and Technical Team to define new application concept & deliver concept into practical application on the market.

• Liaises with Channel Head to develop, in coordination with internal teams to tailor-made marketing program for Key Accounts.

• Design & execute Trade show and customer events of company.

Role Clarification

- Deep dive & Propose plan for ingredients occasion at MT & Horeca each Quater (20%): On-time and Customer's sales growth.

- Design action plan for customer growth/ consumption program driving sales target (30%): Achieved sales target and Incremental growth

- Supervise trade expense and allocate budget for each sector (5%): ROI and Achieve sales target and Organic incremental growth.

- Co-working with Sales and TAC to driving new concept into new trends on market (15%): On-time and Customer satisfaction and Customer's sales growth.

- Supervise Seminar/ Trade Show/KAM execution annually (20%): Customer & Partnership satisfaction and On-time

- Plan & held training class/ workshop at POS to increase interaction with small customers (10%): Achieved sales target on each class and No. of participants vs accrual and Sales growth by product trained.

Noted: total % time MUST 100%

Objective and Measurement Criteria - SMART principle.